The N.H. House tabled, or removed from immediate consideration, a bill on Wednesday listing parents' rights applying to their schoolchildren and setting penalties for educators who violate those rights.
House Bill 10 failed, 195-189. A motion to table it then passed, 193-192, meaning the bill has a chance be taken up in the future. Democrats largely opposed the measure and Republicans supported it.
Meanwhile, the N.H. Senate has already passed and sent to the House another so-called “parental bill of rights” that representatives will eventually consider.
Opponents of HB 10 say it would sow mistrust in schools, disrupt the educational process and leave teachers open to unfair accusations or punishment, while backers say it would enable parents to better understand and have more say in what their children do and learn in school.
Among other things, the measure would mandate that parents have the right to direct their children’s education and care as well as their moral or religious training. The measure also says parents have the right to enroll their children in alternatives to public education, make health care decisions for them and to review school records.
The bill says in its purpose statement that information on a child’s health, wellbeing and education should not be withheld from parents.
Violations would carry a criminal misdemeanor charge and suspension of a teaching license.
Rep. Steven Smith, R-Charlestown, spoke in favor of the bill before the House on Wednesday, saying it would increase transparency and be good for parents, families and children. He said there are often conflicts in families, but parents are usually in the best position to help their children.
“I think parents have the right to know everything about their kids,” he said. “They are their kids. They’re ultimately responsible for them, their emotional development, for their financial responsibilities.”
Rep. Peter Petrigno, D-Milford, spoke against the bill, saying it includes a series of rights that already exist in federal and state statutes but that the measure could have harmful effects.
“I wonder if parents will be emboldened to take on anything they deem improper,” he said. “Will this result in a barrage of frivolous lawsuits that school districts will have to defend at taxpayers’ expense?”
Lawmakers opted against a “parental-rights” bill last year. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu threatened to veto it after the N.H. Attorney General’s Office said one of its provisions could conflict with a state law against discrimination.
That measure, unlike this year’s House bill, would require, in some cases, that parents be notified of a child's gender expression or identity.
