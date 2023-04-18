CONCORD — Rep. Nicholas Germana, speaking Tuesday against a so-called “parental bill of rights,” urged a N.H. House committee to consider the rights of children.
Senate-passed SB 272 would, among other things, require public schools to fully answer questions from parents about whether their child is identifying by a new gender.
“If one of my children felt for whatever reason they could not come to me to talk about intimate questions and concerns, I would of course be hurt, but my child is not my property,” the Keene Democrat said in the Education Committee meeting in a packed House chamber.
“My love for my child and my responsibility to care for and nurture my child does not give me property rights over them," he said. "I would want them to have a responsible adult who they trusted and with whom they can talk. I would want what is best for them. I would want them to get the care that they need, period.”
The Education Committee did not immediately schedule a vote on the bill.
Germana was one of many speakers who said that requiring educators to inform parents, if asked, about children’s gender identities would take away a “safe place” for young people to seek advice and discuss their feelings before they are ready to talk to their family.
Some kids can’t speak to their parents about their sexual orientation and their gender identity for fear of being abused or kicked out of their homes, Germana said.
“Why are we not talking about their rights?” he asked.
Backers of the bill say parents must be informed fully about what their child is doing and experiencing in school because they are in the best position to care for them and, when needed, get them help.
Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, the prime sponsor of SB 272, spoke in support of the measure during the all-day hearing.
“It is parents, not educators, who have primary rights in the upbringing of their children,” she said. “School officials have only a secondary responsibility and must respect those rights.
“Parents love their children. They care about their children. They want the best for their children.”
Carson gave an example of a time more than 20 years ago when she said a school didn’t inform her promptly about a serious matter involving one of her kids.
“ ‘Why wasn’t I told?’ was the question I asked. And I was told that, ‘We don’t have to tell you. This is a courtesy call.’ “
The N.H. House voted 193-192 to table, or remove from consideration, its own parental rights measure on March 22.
The Senate passed SB 272 on a party-line, 14-10, vote on March 16, with all Republicans in favor and all Democrats against.
A couple dozen of the rights listed in SB 272 are accompanied by legal citations showing where they already exist in state law, such as parents’ rights to direct the education of their children, enroll them in private schools and inspect instructional material.
Some of those who testified Tuesday said the bill would sow mistrust in schools and leave teachers open to unfair accusations or punishment.
Under the bill, a parent could bring a civil lawsuit against a school or school personnel over violations of any of its provisions. If approved by the full House, Gov. Chris Sununu would consider whether to sign it into law.
