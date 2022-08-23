State representatives, including a Rindge legislator, should be barred from office for backing legislation calling for a public vote on whether New Hampshire should break away from the U.S., an Atkinson woman argues in a complaint before the N.H. Ballot Law Commission.
The panel is scheduled to take up Karen Steele’s assertion in a meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the State Archives Building in Concord. She contends their actions were unconstitutional and that this should preclude them from running for or holding office.
A proposed constitutional amendment for the state to peacefully declare independence from the United States and proceed as a sovereign nation, CACR 32, was killed in a 323-13 vote of the House on March 10. The measure had seven co-sponsors, all Republicans, including Matthew Santonastaso of Rindge.
One of the sponsors, Rep. Peter Torosian of Atkinson, joined those voting against the bill.
Steele’s complaint is against all the sponsors and all those who voted not to kill it through an “inexpedient to legislate” motion.
The prime sponsor was Rep. Mike Sylvia of Belmont. Aside from Torosian and Santonastaso, the other sponsors were Reps. Dennis Green of Hampstead, Dustin Dodge of Raymond, Ray Howard of Alton and Glenn Bailey of Milton.
Part 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution says that no state legislator shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States or given aid or comfort to its enemies.
“I'm not an attorney, but from what I’ve read, there is justification for removing them,” Steele said in an interview Tuesday. “Whether or not the Ballot Law Commission is willing to move forward, I can’t say.”
In any case, she said it was “chilling” that state representatives supported secession.
“This is not something done on the back of the envelope,” she said. “They put in time, energy and effort, and that’s really scary.”
Santonastaso said Tuesday that Steele’s complaint is without merit and will go nowhere. He said he’s not going to the Ballot Law Commission meeting and hasn’t heard that any of the other 14 representatives will be attending.
He notes that CACR 32 wouldn’t have accomplished secession all by itself, it would merely have put the issue before voters.
Santonastaso said anybody who voted against declaring CACR 32 inexpedient to legislate (killing the bill) was voting for continued consideration of the measure, not immediate passage.
He also said the words, “insurrection or rebellion,” in the 14th Amendment, imply violence, which was not the case here.
“Insurrection means taking up arms and capturing the government,” Santonastaso said. “This was just going through the legislative process.”
He said he continues to believe New Hampshire would be better off by separating from the United States, and says some polling suggests significant support for that position.
“I still believe the federal government has been operating beyond its constitutional bounds, attacking the population and taking nearly 40 percent of its income,” he said. “That’s not what was intended.
“They have gone beyond the basic national defense and regulating commerce between the states and now seem to regulate every single thing. If the federal government can't back off, we’ll practice the American tradition of secession.”
A June 2021 survey by YouGov and Bright Line Watch indicated that 37 percent of Americans, and 34 percent of those in the Northeast, had a willingness for their state to secede from the U.S. and join a new union with other states in their region.
The survey, which polled 2,750 people, cautions that the results reflect initial reactions by respondents about an issue they were unlikely to have considered carefully.
Those who voted against killing the bill included Republican Reps. Max Abramson of Seabrook, Glen Aldrich of Gilford, Alan Bershtein of Nottingham, Diane Kelley of Temple, Paul Terry of Alton, Mark Warden of Manchester and Josh Yokela of Fremont.
Under New Hampshire statutes, the Ballot Law Commission has the responsibility to take up challenges to the qualifications of a candidate.
