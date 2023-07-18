Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and N.H. Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington have some things in common.
The two Democrats are each running their first campaign for New Hampshire governor. And neither has been publicly criticizing the other.
Also, thus far in the 2024 election cycle, Craig and Warmington are just giving general answers to specific questions.
When she announced her campaign last week, Craig said she wanted to strengthen public schools, create good-paying jobs, build more affordable housing and protect access to abortion.
But when asked in a subsequent interview as to how she would achieve these things, she touted her record as mayor of the state’s largest city rather than delineate specific initiatives she would pursue if elected governor.
Craig supports legalization of marijuana for recreational use by adults, but isn’t ready to say if she favors a plan by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu to sell cannabis in state-run stores, similar to the way the state sells alcohol.
“I’d work with the legislature to pass a legalization bill that works for New Hampshire,” she said.
Likewise, Warmington’s response to questions about marijuana legalization, property-tax reduction and public education elicited only a general response.
“I’ve taken on extreme Republicans to fight for everything from reproductive freedom to public education and now I’m running for governor so that everyone in New Hampshire has the freedom to thrive,” she said in an email to The Sentinel.
Her Executive Council district takes in Keene and much of the Monadnock Region.
“As governor I’ll fight back against abortion bans, properly fund family-planning services like Planned Parenthood, and strengthen our public school system, so that every child in our state has the opportunity to succeed no matter their zip code."
As the only Democrat on the five-member N.H. Executive Council, Warmington has been a vocal supporter of funding family-planning services, including Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, which has a location in Keene.
But Republicans on the Executive Council have repeatedly blocked state contracts for such services, and it’s not clear how this would change even with a Democratic governor unless the council's partisan makeup also changes.
Similarly, the Republican-controlled N.H. Legislature has rejected efforts to enshrine abortion rights in state law, and it is beyond the power of governors to accomplish this on their own.
The N.H. House has passed marijuana legalization bills before only to see them killed in the Senate, where there are legalization opponents from both political parties.
Craig and Warmington are both strong proponents of public education and they've each criticized Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut.
Last year, while campaigning for reelection to the Executive Council, Warmington criticized Edelblut for supporting the school voucher movement and for saying that some teachers exert undue influence on students and don’t keep their biases in check.
Opponents of vouchers say such programs dilute state funding for public schools. Also, many teachers reject as unfounded, the assertion that they inject bias into instruction.
Warmington said Edelblut “is intentionally undermining public schools.”
Craig also complains that he is not focused on supporting public schools.
Meanwhile, some of the issues that Craig and Warmington champion are also stressed by Sununu, such as the need to boost financial support for public education and to work to create new housing.
Craig and Warmington have spoken in favor of economic growth, and business leaders say one way to achieve that is through more housing. Business leaders say they have trouble attracting a workforce because there aren’t enough places for prospective employees to live.
Sununu signed a bipartisan budget last month that includes $50 million to provide a stable supply of housing and an additional $140.8 million for New Hampshire public schools.
Next year’s primary election for governor will be held on Sept. 10, and the general election will be on Nov. 5.
Edeblut’s name has surfaced as a potential Republican candidate for governor if Sununu opts not to seek a record fifth term. Other potential Republican candidates include former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte of Nashua and former N.H. Senate President Chuck Morse of Salem.
