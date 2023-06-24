CONCORD — Democratic lawmakers gathered outside the Statehouse on Friday to urge Republican Gov. Chris Sununu to defend abortion rights jeopardized by a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision.
Saturday is the one-year anniversary of the high court’s June 24, 2022, finding in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that there is no constitutional right to an abortion.
The ruling, which overturned the groundbreaking 1973 Roe v. Wade precedent, left regulation of the procedure in the hands of state lawmakers and courts.
“Right now, 20 states have banned or eliminated all or some access to abortion,” N.H. Sen. Rebecca Whitley, D-Hopkinton, said outside the state Capitol building. “This is creating chaos, confusion and anguish across our country.
“Our message to the governor today, a governor who calls himself pro choice, is to finally and swiftly take action to protect reproductive rights in this state, and to do so with affirmative and bold action — not words or media appearances.”
In 2021, Sununu signed a budget trailer bill containing a provision banning most abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy. Abortions beyond that stage of pregnancy are rare, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The New Hampshire law includes exceptions to protect the life of the woman and for fetuses with fatal defects.
The N.H. Legislature has so far rejected attempts to make the regulation more restrictive, but Whitley said the state needs to ward off future such efforts by enacting a law or constitutional amendment affirming reproductive rights. Bills for such a law or amendment failed to advance this legislative session.
Whitley and other legislators sent Sununu a letter Thursday asking him to work with them to codify these rights, sign an executive order to safeguard abortion access and join a lawsuit out of Washington state to protect the availability of mifepristone, a drug used in medication abortions.
The letter also urged him to push for a resumption of state contracts with health care organizations that provide contraceptives, health screenings and treatment, as well as abortions.
The Republican-controlled N.H. Executive Council has rejected these contracts, including one to Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, which has a location in Keene.
Sununu said in a written statement Thursday that he supports abortion rights.
“I have made clear I support codifying Roe v. Wade into law, and stand ready to sign a bill once it reaches my desk,” he said.
“Democrat leaders should stop trying to scare and mislead people. Access to women’s health care in New Hampshire today is the same as it was before the Dobbs decision, and our laws virtually mirror the rest of New England.”
The New England states all permit abortions.
Vermont does not set a time restriction on the procedure. Massachusetts has a 24-week threshold, with an exception to protect the health of the woman. Connecticut, Maine and Rhode Island set their regulation at “viability,” which is the stage of pregnancy when a fetus can survive outside the womb, usually about 24 weeks.
