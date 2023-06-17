On April 9, 2002, Cinde Warmington, then a lobbyist for Purdue Pharma, testified before a N.H. Senate committee in opposition to tighter regulation of its blockbuster painkiller, OxyContin.
Now, as a candidate for governor, Warmington is being questioned about this advocacy for a drug that helped fuel a national opioid crisis.
Warmington, the New Hampshire executive councilor whose district takes in Keene and much of the Monadnock Region, is the only declared Democratic gubernatorial candidate. She has promised to fight the societal problems of drug dependency and mental illness.
At the hearing before the Senate Committee on Executive Departments and Administration more than two decades ago, Warmington called OxyContin, “a miracle drug” that has “very few side effects,” according to hearing minutes first reported by the N.H. Union Leader on Monday.
Her testimony came amid a growing public recognition of the addictive dangers posed by OxyContin.
Reports of overdoses and deaths from prescription painkillers, especially OxyContin, began to rise sharply in the early 2000s, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which said those admitting to using the drug for non-medical purposes jumped from 400,000 in 1999 to 1.9 million in 2002 and to 2.8 million in 2003.
In her 2002 testimony, Warmington opposed adding a state regulatory requirement that patients try three alternative medications before being given OxyContin. Ultimately, the Legislature passed the requirement and it became law.
Minutes of the committee hearing show that then-Sen. Sylvia Larsen, D-Concord, questioned Warmington.
“Would you not consider OxyContin, a well-known drug, to have a high potential for abuse or misuse?” Larsen asked.
Warmington answered: “To say that OxyContin has been abused, it certainly has been in the press. I think we can all say that it is a drug of abuse as are all narcotics.”
She also said the drug “has truly been a medical breakthrough for patients who need it.”
OxyContin offers longer-lasting pain relief than other medications and was aggressively marketed by Purdue Pharma, according to the National Institutes of Health, which said that by 2004 it became “the leading drug of abuse in the United States.”
Contacted Friday, Larsen said the full extent of OxyContin’s addictive potential was not known publicly when she questioned Warmington in the Senate committee hearing in 2002.
“I was trying to be cautious and safeguard public interests,” Larsen said.
She said she considers Warmington’s testimony as “water under the bridge at this point.”
Larsen also said Warmington was acting appropriately as an advocate for a pharmaceutical company and for a drug that many considered as a step forward for people suffering great pain.
“A lobbyist has the role of representing a client in the best light possible,” Larsen said.
In an email Friday, Donnie Spencer, Warmington’s deputy campaign manager, said: “Cinde, like many others, wishes she knew then what we all learned later.
“Twenty years ago we were all unaware of Purdue Pharma’s fraud and the harm they would cause to so many New Hampshire families. Purdue lied to the public and the medical community, misleading doctors and advocates alike.”
He also said Warmington has worked hard over the past 20 years to reduce the problem of substance misuse and to get help for those suffering from drug dependency.
“It’s unfortunate our opponents have started this campaign with attacks pulled from more than two decades ago rather than focusing on how we must solve this crisis today.”
Spencer said Warmington, an attorney, did some work on behalf of Purdue Pharma at the end of 2001 and in 2002, but did not lobby for any other pharmaceutical companies.
Keene resident Juliana Bergeron, New Hampshire GOP national committeewoman, said Warmington’s 21-year-old testimony is germane in the current race for governor.
“What it seems to be is that she says the right thing at the right time,” Bergeron said. “It was a benefit to her personal income and her company when she said that back then, but it’s not going to help her as she runs for governor, so now she’s changed her mind.”
Chris Ager, chairman of the N.H. Republican Party, also criticized Warmington.
“Lobbyists like Warmington push their influence for money and power, while Granite Staters suffer the consequences,” he said.
New Hampshire was one of the states that sued Purdue Pharma, alleging deceptive marketing that underplayed the health risks of its opioid products.
N.H. Attorney General John M. Formella announced on March 3 a $5.5 billion national settlement with Purdue Pharma and its owners for their role in the opioid crisis. New Hampshire’s share was estimated at $46 million.
Also, in 2020, Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty to felony fraud and kickback conspiracies concerning OxyContin and other opioid products.
While Warmington, of Concord, is the only declared Democratic candidate for the 2024 governor’s race, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig has said she’s exploring a run.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu told The Hill on Friday “he’s not leaning” toward a record fifth term, but will make a firm decision this summer.
Republicans whose names have surfaced as potential candidates if Sununu doesn’t run include former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte of Nashua, former N.H. Senate President Chuck Morse of Salem and N.H. Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut of Wilton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.