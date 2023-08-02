Winchester Town Clerk Jim Tetreault says his ballot-counting machine is nearly 30 years old, and, although it still operates smoothly, he would like to get a new device sooner rather than later.
“Our machine here in Winchester is well-maintained,” he said in a conference call Tuesday. “We do yearly maintenance. We do all the proper testing. We have not broken down, but I believe that it’s just a matter of time before it happens.”
Also on the call with reporters were McKenzie St. Germain, director of the N.H. Campaign for Voting Rights, and N.H. Rep. Connie Lane, D-Concord.
They all urged state officials to stick with a time schedule to select a couple models of replacement machines before the end of the year.
Tetreault said in a worst-case scenario of a machine breakdown that couldn’t be quickly fixed, his office could count Winchester’s votes by hand. But he noted that such a breakdown in a more populous area would be more problematic.
“The city clerks in Manchester, Concord or Keene would have a harder time to do that scramble than we would,” he said.
On Wednesday, representatives of Dominion Voting Systems, Election Systems & Software and VotingWorks will hold a public demonstration of their devices in Concord in conjunction with the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office.
That office has been working with the state’s Ballot Law Commission to authorize replacements for the state’s aging AccuVote ballot-counting devices. Municipalities would then have the option of replacing their existing devices before next year’s elections.
Even with the new devices, voters would still find a similar system for casting their ballots. They would fill out ballots by hand and a machine not connected to the Internet would still tally them.
The overwhelming majority of ballots in New Hampshire are counted by machine, but some smaller towns still count by hand.
A bill that failed to advance last legislative session would have required all votes to be counted by hand. Proponents of that measure questioned the accuracy of vote-counting machines.
Lane, who is on the House Election Law Committee, said a hand-counting requirement would have been problematic.
“Statistics show that hand counting is more inaccurate than machine counting,” she said. “Machine counting is actually the most accurate and reliable.”
St. Germain also noted that a requirement for hand counting would greatly delay vote results.
Towns and cities would bear the expense of purchasing new machines, which can cost more than $6,000.
Tetreault said Winchester voters have already authorized $6,000 for this purpose.
“I’m not sure other clerks or other towns are prepared for this to happen,” he said, adding he’d like to see the state set up a grant program to offset the cost for municipalities to buy new machines.
In March, Winchester used an Election Systems & Software ballot-counting device as part of a test, and it operated accurately and without problem, Tetreault said.
