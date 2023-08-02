20230330-LOC-WINCHESTERPOLLS-1

Winchester Moderator Denis Murphy, left, prepares a new voting machine in Winchester for the first ballots of the day as the polls open at Winchester School in March.

 file photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Winchester Town Clerk Jim Tetreault says his ballot-counting machine is nearly 30 years old, and, although it still operates smoothly, he would like to get a new device sooner rather than later.

Rick Green can be reached at rgreen@keenesentinel.com or 603-355-8567.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.