New Hampshire voters have until Oct. 6 to change their political party affiliation before next year’s presidential primary, and at least one organized effort is underway to encourage people to do just that.
On its website, the Primary Pivot political action committee is encouraging people to use their vote in the primary to “weaken and then defeat” former President Donald Trump, saying he “represents a unique and existential threat to U.S. democracy.”
Voters in the state’s primary get ballots according to their political party, meaning Democrats get a Democratic ballot and Republicans get a Republican ballot, which will likely include Trump.
He leads all GOP candidates by a wide margin in early opinion polling.
People who are registered as undeclared can choose either a Democratic or Republican primary ballot and become a registered member of that party. They can then fill out a form to return to undeclared status if they wish.
Prosecutors have accused the former Republican president of 91 felony criminal charges, some alleging he tried to illegally cling to power after Biden defeated him in 2020.
State law requires the New Hampshire primary to be the first held in the nation.
Keene City Clerk Patty Little said Monday people have come to her office in recent days to change their party affiliation, which isn’t unusual.
“Once this gets publicized, we’re definitely going to see more of an uptick in party switches,” she said.
No date has been set yet for next year’s primary, but N.H. Secretary of State David Scanlan has said that Tuesday, Jan. 23, is under consideration as it apparently would be a week before any other state is scheduled to hold a primary.
People wishing to compete in the New Hampshire presidential primary must file candidacy papers between Oct. 11 and Oct. 17.
It’s not clear whether Biden will file in New Hampshire because the state isn’t complying with the Democratic National Committee’s schedule calling for South Carolina to hold the nation’s first primary in 2024.
“I think the conventional wisdom is that he will not place his name on the New Hampshire primary ballot, but we’ve yet to see that,” Scanlan said.
When voters go to the polls in next year’s town elections and in the statewide general election, they may see some new ballot-counting devices.
The state’s Ballot Law Commission on Friday conditionally approved two new ballot-counting devices for use next year, one by Dominion Voting Systems and the other by VotingWorks.
Scanlan said conditions of the approval will take some time to be met so the machines won’t be certified for use in the primary.
They will replace AccuVote machines, which were first put in use in the state more than 30 years ago, have become harder to maintain, and are approaching obsolescence. They can continue to be used through 2024, but at some point in the future will be decertified, he said.
The new machines, like the old ones, will not be connected to the Internet.
Little said Keene will continue to use the AccuVote machines through next year.
Ultimately, her office will seek funding to have 11 new machines to replace the outdated AccuVote devices, she said.
The N.H. Secretary of State’s voter lookup page – app.sos.nh.gov/viphome – allows people to look up their party affiliation. People can register to vote or change their party affiliation at their municipal clerk's office.
