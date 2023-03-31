Starting Saturday, 88,000 New Hampshire adults on Medicaid become eligible for basic dental services.
Northeast Delta Dental will provide the care under a $33.4 million contract the N.H. Executive Council awarded Nov. 2 following passage of bipartisan legislation. Rep. Joe Schapiro, D-Keene, was the prime sponsor of the House measure, and the Senate approved an identical bill.
“I think the fact that it is actually starting is worthy of celebration,” Schapiro said this week, adding this is an example of lawmakers coming together in a positive way to help people in need.
“We’re always talking about what can happen, and this is something that actually is about to happen,” Schapiro said.
Adult Medicaid participants can seek dental care by calling 844-583-6151 or going online at dentaquest.com/newhampshire. There is also a 24/7 emergency care option available through teledentistry, available at bit.ly/NH-teledentistry.
Gail Brown, director at the nonprofit N.H. Oral Health Coalition, said proponents have worked for more than 20 years to get the new benefit in place.
“For the 88,000 adults on Medicaid who currently don’t have access to dental care, this is a truly life-changing benefit,” she said.
The new coverage could reduce emergency room visits by people whose dental health has deteriorated so badly that they are having a systemic crisis, she noted.
“This sets us up to provide the right care, in the right place at the right time,” Brown said.
“Over 140 medical conditions and diagnoses are associated with poor oral health, relating to cardiac and pulmonary conditions, pneumonia, dementia, depression and infection.”
Northeast Delta Dental CEO Tom Raffio said Friday he’s excited the new program is going online.
“For years I’ve tried to suggest that the head can’t be separated from the body and you can’t have good overall health without good oral health,” he said.
One challenge will be building out a network of dentists to treat the new Medicaid patients. In some cases, reimbursement rates may be half of what dentists could earn from regularly insured patients, Raffio said.
So far, 75 dentists have signed up to accept patients under the new program. Ultimately, he’d like to see about 300 dentists participate.
To qualify for Medicaid, a single person must be earning less than $19,392 per year, $26,228 for a two-person household.
There will still be many people of low income who don't qualify for Medicaid but have trouble affording dental care. Some dental clinics offer sliding scales and reduced fees for those who qualify.
About three-quarters of the contract cost for the program will come from federal funds and, for the first three years, the rest will come from a $21 million settlement the state reached early this year with Centene Corp. over pharmacy benefit services costs in the Medicaid program.
The contract runs through March 31, 2026, with the option to renew for up to two additional years.
Covered services include oral examinations, X-rays, teeth cleaning, topical fluoride, restorative services such as filling cavities, and oral surgery to relieve pain, eliminate infection or prevent tooth loss.
The individual benefit will be capped at $1,500 per year, excluding preventive services.
Medicaid recipients under 21 already have dental benefits. The new benefits are for those 21 and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.