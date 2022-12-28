After numerous meetings and hours of public testimony, the N.H. Special Committee on Voter Confidence likely didn't do much to boost confidence in the election system among a skeptical minority of voters.
Linda Molinaro of Campton, one of more than 450 people who provided testimony to the panel, said Wednesday the committee's meetings amounted to “to a big dog and pony show.”
The committee met in Keene on Sept. 6, one of nine public hearings held across the state since May. It produced its final report last week, generally praising the state's election system.
A co-chairman of the committee says opposition is a given and that this doesn't diminish the panel's work.
Molinaro testified before the bipartisan panel on July 26 in Laconia that all ballots should be counted by hand and ballot-counting machines should not be used. She interprets requirements in the New Hampshire Constitution for counting votes to mean hand-counting votes.
Her views haven’t changed despite the final report from the bipartisan committee that ballot-counting devices are accurate and that there’s no evidence of widespread fraud.
The mission statement of the committee, formed by N.H. Secretary of State David Scanlan on April 26, was “to identify root causes of voter confidence decline and make recommendations to reverse the trend.”
Brad E. Cook, a Republican attorney from Manchester, was a co-chairman of the committee and is the chairman of the N.H. Ballot Law Commission, which has jurisdiction over a variety of election-related issues, including recounts.
He said the voter confidence panel did important work.
“I don’t think the secretary of state appointed the committee to persuade the committed naysayers that they shouldn’t have the position they have, whether it’s informed or uninformed, accurate or inaccurate," Cook said, "and I think it’s ill-informed and inaccurate.”
Instead, the committee was able to inform the general public that the election system is good despite some views to the contrary.
“You can’t persuade people who think the world is flat that it’s not flat but you can tell the other people that the Earth is round and reinforce their preconceived belief that it is round.”
Molinaro is a supporter of former Rep. Mark Alliegro, R-Campton, who questions the accuracy of ballot-counting machines and was the prime sponsor of House Bill 1064, which would have required every ballot in New Hampshire to be counted by hand.
A total of 626,931 ballots were cast in the Nov. 8 general election in New Hampshire. Most were tallied by machine. Some election officials testified against his proposal, saying it would unduly delay results and not improve accuracy.
His bill didn’t get a single vote in the House Election Law Committee. The House voted 270-75 to table it, or remove it from consideration, on March 31. Alliegro lost his re-election bid to Tommy Hoyt, a Campton Democrat.
Seven of the eight members on the Committee on Voter Confidence approved the final report. Conservative activist Ken Eyring was the only member not to sign the panel’s report.
Eyring, who promoted unfounded conspiracy theories of rampant voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday and Wednesday.
McKenzie St. Germain, director of the New Hampshire Campaign for Voting Rights, said polling indicates New Hampshire voter confidence has increased significantly over the last several years.
“There’s a small number of people talking about these national conspiracy theories or things that have been disproven time and time again,” she said Wednesday. “I think during the course of the committee’s work we’ve seen that those folks were not really swayed by facts.”
She expressed concern that the committee provided a platform for conspiracy theories and things that are not factual.
"The concern is that every time those things are said in a public forum, without pushback, that actually harms confidence," St. Germain said.
The panel said in its report that New Hampshire’s election system works as intended and deserves the support and confidence of all citizens:
“As in any human enterprise, it is not perfect and mistakes occur, but as administered by our fellow citizens on the local level, it is well run, consistently produces the results elections are designed to produce – election of those receiving the most votes or passage of those measures favored by the majority of voters.
"There are only rare and isolated instances of fraud. Checks and balances are in place to deter and prevent such occurrences, and processes exist to investigate and correct errors when they occur.”
Henry Klementowicz, senior staff attorney at the ACLU of New Hampshire, issued a statement in support of the report.
"This report confirms what experts across the state have said time and again: our elections in New Hampshire are indeed safe and secure,” he said. “The perpetuated myth that they are not undermines trust in our electoral system, which is the foundation of our democracy."
