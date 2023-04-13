N.H. Senate Republicans killed a pair of abortion-rights measures on Thursday that previously passed the closely divided House.
All 14 Republicans in the 24-member Senate voted against House Bill 88, which would have codified the right to an abortion in state law.
Those same lawmakers voted against House Bill 224. This legislation would have removed a provision in state law mandating civil and criminal penalties for those providing abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions to protect a woman's health and for fatal fetal anomalies.
Sen. Kevin Avard, R-Nashua, whose district includes Rindge, said the penalties are needed for the law to be meaningful.
“If we have laws and don’t enforce them, what good are they?” he asked during the Senate debate Thursday.
He said the 24-week limit represents a compromise on his part because he believes life begins at conception.
“This child is made in the image of God,” Avard said. “And his angels and her angels do look on their face.”
Senate Democrats supported both bills, saying they were needed to protect women in the context of court and political challenges to reproductive rights.
Sen. Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, argued in favor of HB 224, saying imposing penalties on doctors and second guessing them will only worsen New Hampshire’s physician shortage.
“We have said it before and I will say it again, the Legislature does not belong in a doctor’s office, a medical procedure, space or an abortion clinic,” she said.
In the debate on HB 88, Democrats said it was necessary to enshrine existing abortion rights in state statute because those rights are under attack in courts and in the political arena. Republicans say the bill would do little as it wouldn’t alter rights that are now present or protect them if lawmakers sought to change the law in the future.
The Senate’s consideration of these bills comes amid a national focus on reproductive rights. Last year the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, essentially leaving abortion regulations up to the states.
And, just last week, a conservative federal judge in Texas made a ruling that could limit women’s access to mifepristone, which is used in combination with another drug to end early pregnancies.
An appeals court partially delayed implementation of the ruling and the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday it would ask the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the issue.
Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England has been stressing the procedure remains legal throughout the region and it is continuing to provide medication abortions.
The N.H. Senate Republicans who voted against the abortion-rights measures Thursday included Avard and Denise Ricciardi, of Bedford, and Ruth Ward, of Stoddard. Ricciardi’s district takes in Fitzwilliam, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Troy and Winchester. Ward’s district includes Charlestown.
Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, whose district includes much of the Monadnock Region, voted for the bills.
