The Republican-controlled N.H. Senate approved a $14.47 billion, two-year state budget Wednesday after rejecting amendments intended to soften the financial blow to property taxpayers.
State funds are used to pay for about one-third of the more $3 billion yearly cost of public schools. The rest comes from property taxpayers, who also pay for local fire, police and other costs, including retirement expenses for town public employees.
Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, introduced an amendment that would have the state pick up 5 percent of these retirement expenses. Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, was one of the co-sponsors. The state used to cover most of these costs, but over the years has pushed the bill down to municipalities.
“Sending a lower bill to cities and towns for a portion of what the state did for 40 years until 2011 does guarantee property tax relief,” Rosenwald said.
Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, argued against the amendment.
He said the Senate's budget already helps lower property taxes through increased spending on public education and local infrastructure.
“We’ve done a lot, we should do a lot, we’ve done more than Legislatures in the past have done,” Bradley said.
The Senate rejected Rosenwald’s amendment in a partisan, 14-10 vote.
New Hampshire's tax on interest and dividends, which was scheduled to sunset in 2027, would end in 2025 under the Senate-proposed budget.
Rosenwald had another amendment that would keep the tax until 2027 and would make it apply only to those earning more than $50,000 in interest and dividends. It now applies to more than $2,400 of these earnings for an individual.
She said this is an important revenue source for the state, it’s paid mainly by the richest people and there’s no good reason to speed up its repeal.
“We will lose tens of millions of dollars over the next four years, with no replacement to help fund programs such as expanded Medicaid rates or state employee pay raises,” she said. “Speeding up the repeal will put the state’s finances at risk and also increases the property tax burden that falls heavily on our communities.”
Sen. Daniel Innis, R-Bradford, opposed the amendment, saying retirees depend on investment income and taxing that income is tantamount to punishing people who have acted responsibly in making retirement investments.
“Lower taxes on interest and dividends provide incentives for investors to re-invest,” he said. “Any time you keep more money in the private sector, you’re going to grow the economy much more quickly than you do if you give that same money to the government.”
The amendment was defeated on a partisan, 13-10 vote.
The N.H. House has approved its own spending plan of more than $15 billion. Ultimately, lawmakers from both chambers will resolve differences in their proposals and send a final version to the governor for his consideration.
This is the final month of the legislative session. Lawmakers are working on a budget that is to go into effect on July 1.
