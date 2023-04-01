N.H. Senate Republicans passed a bill Thursday to prohibit law enforcement agencies as well as state and local governments from adopting any policy against cooperating with the enforcement of federal immigration laws.
Republican backers say Senate Bill 132 is important in protecting public safety at a time when illegal immigration has increased.
Democratic opponents say the measure is not needed.
Senators passed the measure, 13-10, with all Republicans who were present voting for it and all Democrats in opposition. The House still must consider it.
Sen. Daniel Innis, R-Bradford, spoke in favor of the bill in Thursday’s Senate session.
“Given the situation at our borders with known terrorists and other unlawful immigrants coming across the border, it’s critical that local authorities cooperate with ICE and other federal law enforcement officials,” Innis said.
In an interview Friday, Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, questioned the purpose behind the bill.
“It’s like we’re looking for a solution and there’s no problem,” he said.
Fenton also said bills that seem to target immigrants can dissuade people from coming to the state at a time when New Hampshire, with one of the oldest populations in the nation, is suffering through a major shortage of workers.
“We have so many job openings and so many things we need help with, I think we need to be attracting as many people to our state as possible,” he said.
New Hampshire has a 51-mile border with Canada.
Republican N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu told U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a March 13 letter that increased border enforcement is necessary.
Sununu cited a Jan. 25 news release from the U.S. Border Patrol that said its Swanton, Vt., sector showed a sharp percentage increase in illegal border crossings in the last quarter of 2022 compared to the previous year. But actual numbers weren’t provided and it wasn’t specific to New Hampshire.
Sen. William Gannon, R-Sandown, is the prime sponsor of SB 132.
The Senate Election Law and Municipal Affairs Committee held a public hearing on the bill on Feb. 7 at which 118 people signed in as opposed to the bill, including representatives from the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, the N.H. Municipal Association, the Immigrants’ Rights Network and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester.
Thirteen people signed up in favor of the bill, including Kevin Williams, a former federal immigration enforcement agent; and Shari Rendall of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, which seeks to reduce immigration.
Last year, a similar bill cleared the N.H. House but failed to advance in the Senate.
