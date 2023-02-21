A bipartisan bill introduced in the N.H. Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday would allocate $65 million to boost the supply of affordable housing in the state and help people experiencing homelessness.
“As you are aware, New Hampshire is experiencing an unprecedented crisis in housing availability, which is impacting affordability for all housing types statewide,” Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said in a letter to the committee in favor of Senate Bill 231.
“There is less than a 1 percent vacancy rate," he wrote, referencing the percentage of units available to prospective tenants.
“This situation has made it more expensive to live here and difficult to attract newcomers.”
He said the bill would fund many of the housing programs he has included in his recently proposed two-year budget.
The measure would allocate $10 million to support emergency housing shelters and programs allowing people to avert eviction. It would create a tax credit to encourage the conversion of historic structures into residential developments. These structures include those on the national and state registers of historic places.
It would allocate $25 million to help with financing or provide matching funds for developers of affordable housing and another $30 million to the Department of Business and Economic Affairs to help cover development cost increases that have delayed residential housing projects.
Taylor Caswell, the commissioner of the N.H. Department of Business and Economic Affairs, told the panel that New Hampshire's lack of housing is its biggest economic challenge.
The state's economy has benefited from population growth in recent years, including in younger demographic groups. But a problem emerges when prospective residents and expanding businesses discover there simply are not enough affordable places to live, Caswell said.
“We see a lot of revitalization in communities, and we’re making investments in broadband that provides the ability for people to live and work remotely in smaller, more rural communities, taking advantage of the quality of life in New Hampshire,” he said. “But our ability to provide a full slate of housing, whether it’s starting as an efficiency-apartment level up to single-family homes — we are short in all of those categories.”
Erin George-Kelley, a director at Waypoint, formerly Child and Family Services of N.H., was one of several people who spoke in favor of the bill.
“Homelessness in the state of New Hampshire has reached crisis levels, and more is needed in the way of crisis response and housing stabilization services,” she told the committee.
She cited a 2019 University of Chicago study showing one out of 30 people nationally ages 13 to 17, and one in 10 people 18 to 25, experienced a form of homelessness over a 12-month period.
“Most of these young people are couch surfing, sleeping on someone’s floor, living in unstable situations or living in transitional housing,” George-Kelley said.
The committee took no immediate action on the bill, which faced no opposition at the committee hearing on Tuesday. Sen. Daniel Innis, R-Bradford, is the sponsor of the legislation, which could be folded into a larger budget bill or recommended separately to the full House.
