Charlie Stone, a Keene selectman, helps voters submit their ballots and choose a sticker at the Ward 3 polls at Keene Middle School during Tuesday’s state primary. N.H. Secretary of State Dave Scanlan said an organized effort to force a hand count of ballots slowed the tabulation of results in the state by hours in some places, although in Keene, Assistant City Clerk Terri Hood said this wasn’t a problem.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

An organized effort to force a hand count of ballots slowed the tabulation of results in Tuesday’s primary election by hours in some places, N.H. Secretary of State Dave Scanlan said Friday.

