Republican representatives in the N.H. House defeated a series of gun-safety measures Thursday but passed a bill aimed at removing the ban on brass knuckles.
The Democratic-backed measures favored tighter background checks for gun purchases, a so-called “red-flag” law, a prohibition on firearms in school zones and repeal of a state law blocking enforcement of federal gun statutes.
At about the same time, Republican state Senators rejected a bill by Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, intended to require guns to be secured in homes where someone under 18 is present. Current law sets that age at 16.
All 14 Republicans voted against Fenton’s Senate Bill 117, and all 10 Democrats supported it.
“I am deeply disappointed that Senate Republicans refuse to support common sense legislation to keep firearms out of the hands of children through safe storage,” Fenton said in a written statement after the vote.
He said GOP senators know firearms are a leading cause of death for people 18 and younger.
“And it is without question that they know that teen suicides in New Hampshire, and in this country, are most often carried out with a firearm,” he said. “Given the statistics, it will only be a matter of time before the tragedy of a mass shooting is experienced in our state. I hope that my colleagues will be able to reckon with the decision they made today if that happens.”
Sen. William Gannon, R-Sandown, criticized the bill Thursday, saying there’s no data showing changing the age from 18 to 16 in the law would make young people safer.
“My grandfather, my dad, my uncles, they’re all combat veterans,” he said. “I was taught from an early age to respect guns.
“If a gun is locked in a safe, it’s going to do you very little good when an intruder is in your doorway.”
Meanwhile, Rep. Terry Roy, R-Deerfield, said the Democratic-backed gun-safety bills defeated in the N.H. House Thursday were “meant to trample on Granite Staters’ Second Amendment rights.
“None of the bills they voted to pass would reduce the risk of a shooting.”
The defeated measures were:
* House Bill 106, which would allow a court to issue a temporary order preventing a person from having a firearm if they are judged a danger to themselves or others. Fenton was a co-sponsor.
* House Bill 32, which would prohibit possessing or firing a gun in a school zone.
* House Bill 59, which would require a background check prior to any commercial firearm sale.
* House Bill 78, which would repeal an act prohibiting the state from enforcing any federal statute, regulation or Presidential Executive Order that restricts or regulates the right of the people to keep or bear arms.
House Republicans did pass House Bill 31, which would repeal the ban on possessing or selling blackjacks, slung shots and metallic knuckles. A slung shot is a hard object, such as a metal ball, attached by a strap to the wrist and used as a weapon. A blackjack is a heavy pouch filled with lead that can be swung and used as a weapon.
Backers of the bill opined that these devices fall under the protection of the 2nd Amendment and are something of a novelty but can still be useful for self defense. Opponents said they've been used to intimidate, terrorize and brutally attack people who have been left with broken bones, severe wounds and brain damage.
This bill would need to pass the Senate and be signed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu in order to become law. Measures defeated in the House do not go on for further consideration.
