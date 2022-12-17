N.H. House Speaker Sherman Packard explained Thursday why he has appointed Rep. Kenneth Weyler, R-Kingston, as chairman of the House Finance Committee a year after Weyler resigned the post over a document he sent to the panel with a variety of COVID-19 vaccination conspiracy theories.
Weyler said he hadn’t thoroughly read the 52-page document, which, among other things, claimed there were tentacled creatures in the vaccines and that vaccinated parents had babies with “pitch black” eyes.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, among others, criticized Weyler for spreading misinformation and the incident drew national attention, including on comedy talk shows.
“We have moved on from Representative Weyler’s missteps last year, for which he admitted fault, and paid a price for that,” said Packard, R-Londonderry.
“We need knowledgeable people, who have put in the work needed to keep committees running on time and to ensure House deadlines are met. His vast experience in the state budget process will be of great value to the House this coming term, and New Hampshire citizens will be the better for it.”
Weyler, who is in his 18th term in the House, did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.
In testimony in committee last year, Weyler also challenged Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette, questioning her statement that, at that time, 90 percent of those being hospitalized for COVID-19 were unvaccinated.
Weyler responded he had heard 90 percent of those hospitalized for COVID-19 were vaccinated.
“That’s incorrect,” she told him. “That’s misinformation, and that’s the problem we’re having increasing our vaccination rate, is spreading misinformation about the COVID vaccine.”
Meanwhile, several Legislative Service Requests, precursors to legislation, have been made pertaining to vaccinations in advance of the start of the 2023 legislative session early next month.
Jim Kofalt, R-Wilton, has filed a request for legislation to be drawn up concerning vaccination clinics at school.
His proposed bill would prevent such clinics from being held during school hours at K-12 public schools in New Hampshire.
Kofalt said there have been a few instances in which a child has received a vaccination without parental consent, including one in Brattleboro involving a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We really want to protect parents’ rights and protect children from potentially adverse reactions,” he said Friday. “We should just require that the parents be there and require it to be outside of school hours so that we don’t have these kinds of situations arising.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends COVID-19 vaccines as safe and effective for everyone ages 6 months and older.
It also says a full schedule of vaccinations for diseases such as measles, polio and tetanus is essential in order to provide immunity before children are exposed to potentially life-threatening illnesses.
