New Hampshire won’t immediately join many other states in taking legal action to protect access to an abortion pill that is the focus of conflicting federal court rulings, N.H. Attorney General John Formella said Wednesday.
“I don’t want to rush into some course of action,” he said at a N.H. Executive Council meeting that morning. “We want to understand how we got here and evaluate all our options so that we can take the best action necessary for our citizens.”
For now, women can still get the medication in question, mifepristone, which is used in conjunction with another drug, misoprostol, to end early pregnancies. Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, which has a clinic in Keene, says that, if necessary, misoprostol could be used alone for abortions.
A federal appeals court late Wednesday preserved women’s access to mifepristone pending further appeals, but it also said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration took steps beginning in 2016 that wrongly expanded the way it was being dispensed.
This ruling partially reversed one this past Friday by Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas. He ruled to invalidate the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone 23 years ago, but stayed his decision for seven days to allow a chance for appeal. If his ruling is upheld, it could make it harder for women to get the drug.
That same day, Judge Thomas Rice in Washington state ruled that federal authorities should not limit access to the drug in at least 17 states, plus the District of Columbia, whose attorneys general sued to block restrictions on the medication.
New Hampshire was not among those states, and it is also not among 23 states plus the District of Columbia that have filed a legal brief in opposition to the Texas ruling. Vermont is in both groups.
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire sent a letter to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Formella on Wednesday, urging that the state take legal action on the issue.
“We call on Governor Sununu and Attorney General Formella to act decisively and make clear that the Granite State will not stand by as access to safe, effective, and essential medication hangs in the balance,” Devon Chaffee, executive director of the ACLU-NH, said in a written statement.
Chaffee specifically called for intervention in the Washington case.
“We urge Governor Sununu to put action behind his stated concern and move to intervene in the Washington lawsuit, which would seek to allow Granite Staters to receive the same court protections as the states currently involved in the lawsuit,” she said.
On Monday, Sununu criticized Kacsmaryk’s ruling.
“It is extremely concerning that an FDA-approved drug that has been used for decades can be taken off the market unilaterally by one judge in Texas,” he said. “Since the issuance of the Dobbs decision, issues surrounding abortion should be left to the states and not an unelected judge.
“In the meantime, the state is monitoring this case as it makes its way through the judicial appeals process.”
In its ruling this past June in the Dobbs case, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which found women have a constitutional right to abortion. The decision put abortion regulation in the hands of the states.
Meanwhile, the Republican-controlled N.H. Senate is poised to act Thursday on a pair of abortion-rights measures that narrowly passed in the closely divided House.
House Bill 224 would eliminate a provision in state law allowing civil and criminal penalties to those who provide abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy. House Bill 88 would codify the right to an abortion in state law.
The Senate Judiciary Committee recommended against both measures Tuesday in 3-2 party-line votes, with Republicans in opposition. Nobody on the panel spoke against the bills before the votes.
On April 6, Jason Hennessey, president of N.H. Right to Life, expressed opposition to HB 88 before the committee. He said the bill has very little substance as the Legislature could revoke it in the future and that, in any case, abortion remains legal in New Hampshire up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.
He also spoke in opposition to HB 224, saying that removing penalties from the 24-week law is tantamount to repealing that law.
Courtney Reed, a policy advocate at ACLU-NH, criticized the Senate committee’s votes.
“Just days after a judge in Texas issued a devastating ruling blocking the FDA’s approval of safe, effective, and essential abortion medication, a state senate committee right here in New Hampshire has voted against two key bills that would protect abortion access. It is unconscionable.”
