The N.H. Legislature approved a bill Thursday to provide $450 in heating assistance and $200 in electric aid to households making 60 to 75 percent of the state median income.
Gov. Chris Sununu immediately signed the legislation, House Bill 2023, into law. It passed the Senate in a voice vote and was approved by the House, 259-66.
For a family of four, 60 percent of the state’s median annual income would be $75,000 and 75 percent would be $93,600.
The new program is intended to supplement existing assistance programs that help households making less than that 60 percent threshold and comes in response to rising energy costs.
Lawmakers passed the bill during a meeting to consider whether to override any of Gov. Chris Sununu’s vetoes of legislation this year. No override attempt reached the required two-thirds majority of legislators in both the House and Senate.
Sununu had proposed a different plan for energy costs relief in June, one that would provide all households with a $100 credit on electric bills, but was quick to support the alternative program envisioned under the bill approved Thursday.
“New Hampshire just delivered the largest energy relief package this state has ever seen, helping families in need this winter — using our state surplus funds,” Sununu said in a written statement. “While this final legislation looks a little different from what we originally proposed, this is a big win.”
The $42 million cost of the program includes $7 million to bolster an existing electric assistance program for those households making less than 60 percent of median income.
Meanwhile, the N.H. Executive Council in July approved a one-time credit of $405 to help those same lower-income households.
New Hampshire utilities like Eversource and Liberty Utilities have said electric rates roughly doubled starting this month, causing bills to increase by 50 percent. They said they were passing along energy cost hikes caused largely by fossil fuel price increases.
Some Republican lawmakers blame the increase on the Biden Administration’s energy policy, while Democratic legislators point to other factors, including supply disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine and state policies that they say don’t provide enough incentives for use of renewable power.
The new energy cost relief program had strong bipartisan support, but was not without its critics.
Rep. Max Abramson, R-Seabrook, objected to allowing consideration of the bill.
He said it would help only a relatively small percentage of people, while taxpayers at large would be forced to bear its costs.
“Taxpayers hate paying more in taxes, then seeing someone else get the benefit and then being disqualified from getting the benefit themselves.”
The bill tasks the N.H. Energy Department with administering the new electric and heating assistance program. That department will set up an application process for the assistance, which will come in the form of credit on utility bills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.