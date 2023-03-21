The N.H. House on Wednesday will consider a bill that would end the state’s practice of allowing people to register to vote and cast ballots without identification.
Currently, unregistered people can sign an affidavit swearing under penalty of fraud that they are eligible to vote.
House Bill 460 would end this affidavit procedure and instead require that unregistered people provide documentation proving U.S. citizenship, such as a passport, birth certificate or naturalization papers. They would also need to provide proof of identification and their address.
Opponents say the new requirement would be unreasonable because many people don’t have easy access to such documentation. Backers say the bill would help ensure those who vote are eligible to do so.
Liz Tentarelli, a member of the League of Women Voters, said in a virtual news conference on Monday that HB 460 treats new voting registrants with suspicion when the goal should be to empower voters.
“No one typically carries on her person a passport or birth certificate or naturalization papers,” she said. “So when a young person or someone who recently moved to New Hampshire shows up at the polls to register to vote, if HB 460 were to pass, they would be out of luck because they can’t prove citizenship.”
N.H. Rep. Bob Lynn, R-Windham, the prime sponsor of the bill, said Monday its purpose is not to create onerous requirements but to enforce the voter qualifications now in state law.
“No exceptions — either comply and vote or don’t and don’t vote,” he said.
Lynn said his bill would repeal last year’s Senate Bill 418, which he also supported.
SB 418 requires people to vote on a special ballot if they don't have the proper identification on election day. If they don’t provide the documentation in seven days, their ballot is voided and their votes are subtracted from election totals.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed the Senate bill into law, and it went into effect this year.
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire filed a lawsuit in Hillsborough County Superior Court Southern District, challenging this law on the basis that it unconstitutionally diminishes voting secrecy by associating voters’ names with their ballots.
Sununu and Secretary of State David Scanlan have repeatedly said New Hampshire elections are secure, accurate and reliable.
Lynn said he’s not claiming widescale voter fraud and acknowledges that legal penalties provide a deterrent to fraudulent voting. But he also said the system needs to be tightened to make it harder to commit fraud.
McKenzie St. Germain, America Votes’ New Hampshire campaign director, said that in last year’s midterm elections in the state, 739 people used affidavits to prove citizenship, 219 to prove identity and 1,643 to prove where they lived.
New Hampshire's first voter ID law went into effect in 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.