As the year progresses, the temperature of water in lakes and ponds will begin to rise, increasing the chances for a type of pollution known as cyanobacteria blooms.
The water can turn scummy and smell like rotting plants as this bacteria multiply in stagnant areas rich in phosphorous and nitrogen from sources such as fertilizer runoff and septic tank overflows.
House Bill 2, a budget measure that has passed the N.H. House and is pending in the Senate, would set up a loan and grant fund to help municipalities, community water systems and lake organizations address this problem.
An earlier bill that would set up a $25 million state fund for this purpose was folded into the budget legislation, which the Senate Finance Committee will consider Tuesday.
Some of the money could be used to improve septic systems that don't operate properly and allow wastewater to get into lakes. Improved culverts and vegetation buffers near lakes are other possible mitigation measures.
People report cyanobacteria blooms every year in New Hampshire. In some cases, toxins associated with the bacteria can sicken people who swim in the polluted water or drink it.
Symptoms can include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, sore throat, blistering around the mouth and pneumonia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The blooms can be short-lived, or last for a number of days, depending on weather conditions and other factors.
In written testimony early this year to the House Resources, Recreation and Development Committee, Barbara Richter, executive director of the N.H. Association of Conservation Commissions, urged creation of the state fund.
“The summer of 2022 was a record year for toxic blooms in our lakes and ponds and we need to address this issue before the problem causes long-term damage,” she said.
“NH municipalities need help addressing these toxic blooms and require funds for both testing and prevention.”
The N.H. Department of Environmental Services issues dozens of advisories every year warning people to stay out of lakes where these blooms are occurring. It issued advisories last summer for Island Pond in Stoddard, Halfmoon Pond in Hancock and Forest Lake in Winchester, among other places.
Robert Scott, the department’s commissioner, said this problem appears to be growing.
“Since 2018, NHDES, on average, has issued 34 advisories annually. Each advisory lasts around 25 days with some lasting over 100 days,” he said in written testimony. “In total, cyanobacteria advisories are in place on New Hampshire surface waters approximately 700 days per year.”
Rep. Rosemary Rung, D-Merrimack, is the sponsor of the original legislation, HB 276.
In testimony to the House Resources, Recreation and Development Committee on Jan. 25, she said cyanobacteria blooms are a significant issue that appears to be worsening as the climate warms.
She said it impacts public health, drinking water quality and tourism, but there is a lack of public awareness.
“It’s the biggest threat that nobody knows about,” she said. “Unless you’ve had a first-hand experience, you don’t understand the risk or the fear.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.