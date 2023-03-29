20230329-LOC-Statehouse

The N.H. Statehouse in Concord.

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

N.H. Reps. Cathryn Harvey, Joe Schapiro and Amanda Toll are among those who have asked House Speaker Sherman Packard to reschedule a House session slated for Thursday, April 6, the first full day of the Jewish holiday of Passover.

Rick Green can be reached at rgreen@keenesentinel.com or 603-355-8567.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.