N.H. Reps. Cathryn Harvey, Joe Schapiro and Amanda Toll are among those who have asked House Speaker Sherman Packard to reschedule a House session slated for Thursday, April 6, the first full day of the Jewish holiday of Passover.
Packard, R-Londonderry, has not responded to these requests, and his office did not return numerous calls and texts for comment this week.
Harvey, D-Spofford, addressed the House on this issue at the end of the March 16 session. She noted that April 6 has been set as “crossover day,” the last day for representatives to act on House bills before they are considered by the Senate.
“The New Hampshire House is a place where all of our members and all of our constituents are to be respected with regards to their religious beliefs,” she told the representatives.
“Thus, scheduling crossover day on the first day of a major Jewish holiday is inappropriate and fundamentally wrong. The date needs to be changed.
“Understanding that there are deadlines we need to meet, I am still respectfully asking the speaker and the House to make that change so that the House can demonstrate its resolve to serve all of our diverse communities fairly.”
Toll, D-Keene, is Jewish and was one of nine representatives who made a similar request to the speaker in a March 21 email:
“We are deeply disappointed to see that a House session has been scheduled for Passover, which is an important Jewish holiday. Jewish members of the House should not have to choose between celebrating and observing with their friends and family or going to a legislative session.
“We do not believe that the House would ever schedule something on Christmas Eve, Christmas, or Easter. Given that we have multiple members of the House who are practicing Jews, we believe the same should apply here. Will you please reschedule the April 6 session and stand in solidarity with our Jewish legislators?”
Schapiro, D-Keene, said that several weeks ago, representatives were asked to save the dates of April 5 and April 6 for potential meetings. He said he wrote a letter to the speaker saying both dates would be problematic because of Passover, but he never got a reply.
The holiday, which is widely observed in Jewish homes, commemorates Jews’ escape from Egyptian slavery. It begins this year on the evening of April 5 and ends on the evening of April 13. A ritual meal, called a Seder, is held on the first night and often the second night as well.
Schapiro, who is Jewish, said he appreciates that no session was scheduled for April 5.
“It was some effort to accommodate people,” said Schapiro, who added the April 6 session remains a concern.
“If you’re Jewish, this happens all the time,” he said. “And I’m sure if you are a member of other religions, it happens all the time, too. I don’t necessarily think it’s purposeful, but people would never schedule something for Christmas Eve or Easter, but they don’t think of other holidays.”
It’s not clear how many people might be absent on April 6 to celebrate Passover, but even minor absenteeism has affected the fate of legislation this year in the closely divided chamber. There are 201 Republicans and 197 Democrats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.