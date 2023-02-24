The N.H. House on Wednesday rejected a bill to boost the state’s minimum wage, with almost all of the Republican representatives present opposing it and nearly all of the Democrats supporting it.
A similar bill also died in the N.H. Senate on party lines Wednesday.
As a result, the minimum wage will stay at the federal floor of $7.25 per hour — lowest in the Northeast and unchanged since 2009.
A total of 177 Democrats and one Republican (Aboul Khan of Seabrook) voted for House Bill 57, and 182 Republicans and one Democrat (Jaci Grote of Rye) voted against it.
Although Republicans hold a narrow majority in the 400-member House, most of Cheshire County’s delegation is Democratic.
The House bill would have increased the minimum to $13.50 on Sept. 1, $14.25 next year and $15 in 2025.
Rep. Brian Sullivan, D-Grantham, said in a written statement in support of the bill that an increase in the minimum would help workers and the economy in general.
“Since lower income workers tend to spend whatever income they receive, any increased wages created by an increased minimum wage would be put back into the local economy creating a positive impact on the economy,” he said.
Rep. Michael Granger, R-Milton Mills, said in a written statement the vast majority of employers in New Hampshire already offer their employees more than the $7.25 minimum.
“Increasing the minimum wage has been shown to lead to business owners eliminating jobs and replacing workers with technology,” he said.
