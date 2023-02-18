Editor’s note: This article contains brief mentions of deaths by firearms, including suicide, that are included because of their relevance to lawmakers’ deliberations on House Bill 351.
Before voting in favor of a gun-safety measure Friday, Democratic Rep. Jonah Wheeler of Peterborough spoke about the death of a friend.
The N.H. House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee recommended in a 10-9 party-line vote that the full House pass a measure intended to strengthen the state’s law on storing firearms.
Rep. Jennifer Rhodes, R-Winchester, voted against House Bill 351. The 20-member committee is split evenly between two parties, but one Republican was absent.
The panel took no position on the bill Thursday, but took it up again Friday after an amendment was made to remove a section on gun locks.
Wheeler, who is 19, told the panel his opinion on the bill was influenced by the death of a boy he knew. The teenager shot himself after gaining access to an unsecured firearm, Wheeler said.
“It was one of the hardest things that our entire friend group ever went through, and we’re still reeling from it years later,” he said.
Wheeler said more secure storage of firearms could help avert such situations.
“This is a good, sensible, common-sense piece of legislation, which moves us forward on addressing some of the gun violence we’re seeing here in New Hampshire — suicides, accidental deaths.”
Rep. Loren Selig, D-Durham, told the committee a 5th-grader in her community killed himself after gaining access to an unsecured gun. She said another child in the area got his hands on a firearm and displayed it at a party.
Current New Hampshire law makes it a crime in some cases to leave a loaded gun on a premises where a child is likely to access it.
A person could face a violation-level offense, carrying a maximum of a $1,000 fine, if a child gets that gun and uses it to commit a crime, discharges it recklessly or negligently, or uses it in a threatening or reckless manner.
HB 351 would add circumstances where the child exhibits or displays the gun to others or brings it into a public building.
It would up the penalty for the adult to a misdemeanor in most circumstances, but it could go as high as a class B felony if the child shoots the gun and injures or kills himself or another person.
Class B felonies include possible punishment of more than three years in prison. Some misdemeanors carry a penalty of up to one year in jail.
Nobody on the committee spoke against HB 351 on Friday. But, in an interview, Rhodes explained her opposition.
“I really don’t have intentions of starting to legislate how and what people do in their own personal homes,” she said.
Rhodes said she was also concerned that the measure could make it a crime if a child showed another child a gun that was on display in a home.
She acknowledged, however, that strengthening New Hampshire’s gun-storage laws could save a life.
“I’m sure that it could,” Rhodes said. “This was a tough one.”
The full House, which has a razor-thin Republican majority, will eventually vote on HB 351, but it would have to clear the GOP-controlled Senate and be signed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu in order to become a new law.
If you or a loved one is in crisis, the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached at 988 or 1-800-273-8255.
New Hampshire’s Rapid Response can be reached by calling or texting 1-833-710-6477, or by starting a chat at www.nh988.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.