Poll workers and volunteers process same-day voter registrations in Keene's Ward 1 during New Hampshire's presidential primary on Feb. 11, 2020. A N.H. House committee on Tuesday recommended against a bill that would require college students to be paying in-state tuition in order to vote.
A House committee Tuesday recommended against a bill aimed at preventing voting by New Hampshire college students who are paying out-of-state tuition.
Only students paying in-state tuition would be allowed to vote under House Bill 405, which was unanimously marked as “inexpedient to legislate” by the Election Law Committee, which is chaired by Steven Smith, R-Charlestown, and includes James Qualey, R-Rindge.
It will eventually be placed on the House’s “Consent Calendar,” where bills are voted on as a group and committee recommendations are often followed.
The bill would require in-state tuition-paying college students to produce a copy of their bill when registering to vote.
Under present law, college students in New Hampshire may register to vote in the community where they live while attending school.
The University System of New Hampshire, which includes Keene State College, generally charges higher tuition for students who come to the state from elsewhere.
Rep. Nicholas Germana, D-Keene, a history professor at Keene State, opposes HB 405.
“This has become an annual event in terms of the Republicans trying to find a way to disenfranchise college students,” he said in an interview Tuesday.
“These students are living here usually at least six months of the year, they are contributing to the local economy, they contribute to property taxes through the rent that they pay.”
Germana said they are affected by the laws and policies of the state and should continue to have the opportunity to have their voices heard through their vote.
The measure is sponsored by Rep. Sandra Panek, R-Pelham, who introduced it to the committee Feb. 7.
She told the panel students who come to New Hampshire “have a huge influence on our elections" and suggested it would be better for them to use this influence by voting absentee in the state they came from.
“We want to encourage our young people to vote and this is the time of their life when learning to participate in the election process is foundational and important," she said. "At the same time we also want the elections to be the reflection of those who reside in New Hampshire towns and who ultimately bear the consequences of the election results.”
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.