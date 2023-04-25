The N.H. House Education Committee deadlocked, 10-10, Tuesday on a so-called “parents’ bill of rights,'' setting up a partisan showdown on the controversial legislation.
Senate Bill 272 would require, among other things, that public schools fully answer parents’ questions about how their children are expressing gender identity.
All the Republicans on the House committee voted for the bill and all the Democrats voted against it. The tie vote means the measure will go to the full House without a committee recommendation.
The measure passed the Senate last month along party lines, 14-10.
The full House, which Republicans control by a razor-thin margin, will vote on it early next month. If it passes, it would go to Gov. Chris Sununu, who could sign it into law.
Backers of the measure say it’s necessary in order to keep parents informed about their children, while opponents say it would put educators into the position of “outing” young people who are not yet ready to talk to their parents about their gender identity.
SB 272 requires that, if parents ask, schools must tell them whether their children are going by new names or pronouns. And it says parents have the right to know what extracurricular activities, clubs or organizations their child is participating in.
It also lists a couple dozen parental rights that already exist in state and federal law.
Rep. Arlene Quaratiello, R-Atkinson, said that when parents ask schools about their children’s gender identity, they deserve a truthful answer.
“I believe this informs a partnership based on truth,” she said.
Quaratiello, a former adjunct college English instructor, said failure to inform parents about their children reminds her of the plot of a famous novel.
“I ran for this office because I used to be a teacher and I taught about dystopian literature and I started to see that some of it was starting to come true,” she said. “And one of the novels, ‘Brave New World,’ that I taught is about a society where there are no parents, and it’s a society that is based on lies.”
Rep. Linda Tanner, D-Georges Mills, spoke against the bill, calling it “part of a national movement to disrupt, dismantle and defame teachers in our public schools.”
“Teachers and counselors provide a trusted adult to both parents and students, allowing them to vent, to grieve, to celebrate successes, to find resources for problem-solving, to hear words of encouragement and to tell their students that they are proud of them,” she said.
“SB 272 is a bill that cynically sows distrust and division and as a consequence hurts children, especially children who are LGBTQ, non-binary, transgender, or their families.”
She said that sometimes young people need time before talking to their parents about gender issues.
“This rush to inform will deny the time for thoughtfulness and care that is sometimes needed for a teen and their family to approach this sensitive issue."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.