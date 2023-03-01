It would be illegal to perform declawing surgery on cats under a bill being considered by the N.H. House.
Environment and Agriculture Committee members deadlocked, 9-9, along party lines Tuesday on House Bill 231, with Republicans against the bill and Democrats in favor. It will now be scheduled for a vote by the full House.
The measure sponsored by Rep. Mike Bordes, R-Laconia, would carry a fine starting at $500 for anybody who performs surgery to remove the claws from a cat for cosmetic reasons or convenience in keeping or handling the cat.
It includes an exception allowing declawing in cases when it is medically necessary to treat illness, infection, disease or abnormality.
Proponents say the bill would outlaw a cruel and unnecessary procedure that can have long-lasting effects on cats, including leaving them unable to defend themselves if they go outside.
They say cat ownership comes with the possibility they may scratch something, but that there are ways to mitigate this behavior, including with scratching posts.
Opponents say it would unduly interfere with the relationship between veterinarians and cat owners and that some would even have to give up their felines if they can’t declaw them. They also say declawing has become rare, but that veterinarians need the latitude to practice animal medicine according to their own expertise.
Declawing requires the amputation of the last bone on each of a cat’s toes, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association, which says the procedure puts the animal at risk for lingering pain and surgical complications.
“We have laws on the books around animal cruelty, period,” N.H. Rep. Nicholas Germana, D-Keene, who is on the committee, said before the vote.
“We define animal cruelty in statute. If it’s our determination that this is a cruel practice, then, like other examples of animal cruelty, it should be illegal.”
He shared with the committee a letter from Dr. Sabrina Estabrook-Russett, a Keene veterinarian who owns the Court Street Veterinary Hospital. She said that in addition to the possibility of persistent pain, there is evidence that declawing can lead to lameness, arthritis and behavioral problems, and added that most vets refuse to perform this surgery.
“It is my professional opinion that declining to legislate this issue continues to place, perhaps unfairly, the onus of maintaining animal welfare standards solely on the shoulders of veterinary professionals,” she said in her letter.
“The lack of clear legislation outlawing this procedure inherently insinuates to the public that the topic is negotiable, and therefore demands can be made of their veterinarians to compromise our ethics and operate.”
Dr. Jane Barlow Roy, a Weare veterinarian, testified against the bill on behalf of the N.H. Veterinary Medical Association and the American Veterinary Medical Association.
She said the AVMA does not support routine declawing, and most vets no longer perform this surgery and counsel pet owners against it. But she said the associations she represents do not want to see a new law on the books against it.
If there were a new law against declawing, this could lead to “an emotional” harm against veterinarians if someone accuses them of violating it, she said.
“Because we’re always going to think, ‘Is somebody going to tell on us?’ "
Maryland, New York and a number of cities and countries outlaw the procedure, according to Alley Cat Allies, a Maryland nonprofit that seeks to protect and improve cats’ lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.