Sixteen N.H. House Republicans broke ranks with their party Thursday and joined Democrats in passing a bill that would strike criminal penalties from state abortion law.
The 205-178 vote on House Bill 224 came minutes after the House, which Republicans control by a razor-thin margin, narrowly approved a measure that would mandate against further restrictions on abortion beyond what is now in state statute.
Currently, medical providers could face a felony charge and a fine of up to $100,000 for violating the state’s ban on most abortions after 24 weeks. There are exceptions to the ban to protect the life of the woman or in cases of fatal defects in the fetus.
Backers of HB 224 say the criminal penalties make it hard to recruit doctors to the state and that the N.H. Board of Medicine already ensures compliance with medical standards. Opponents say the penalties are needed for the law to be effective.
Reproductive-rights activists hailed passage of that bill and the 199-185 approval of House Bill 88, the measure aimed at blocking further abortion restrictions. Both measures must still be considered in the N.H. Senate, where the GOP holds a 14-10 majority, and signed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.
Liz Canada, advocacy manager at Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund, said in a written statement a majority of New Hampshire residents expect “lawmakers to protect and expand abortion access in [the] wake of the Supreme Court decision to dismantle federal constitutional protections for abortion rights last year.”
Last June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled there is no constitutional right to an abortion, leaving regulation of the procedure to the states.
Rep. Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, the House majority leader, issued a statement saying Democrats support “extremist abortion bills.”
“I have been clear that Republicans would not support any efforts to expand restrictions on abortion. It is unfortunate that the Democrats have held onto their radical position and refuse to work with Republicans on this issue,” he said.
Meanwhile, in another vote Thursday, the House tied, 182-182, on a measure that would repeal the 24-week abortion ban entirely. The bill is unlikely to come up again this legislative session.
Rep. Shaun Filiault, D-Keene, was one of only two Democrats who voted against it.
Contacted Thursday, the first-term legislator said he meant to vote for it but accidentally voted against it.
Meanwhile, the House voted 193-191 in favor of a proposed constitutional amendment, CACR2, which says that all New Hampshire residents should have a right to their own reproductive decisions. A three-fifths majority was required for passage.
Democratic Keene Rep. Amanda Toll was the prime sponsor of that measure.
“I am confident that support for it will only continue to grow; protecting reproductive rights in New Hampshire’s constitution is crucial, and I believe full-heartedly that we will follow in the footsteps of other states and do the same in the future,” she said in an email.
