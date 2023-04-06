CONCORD — New Hampshire representatives approved a two-year, nearly $16 billion budget Thursday that would hike state workers’ pay and boost public education funding.
The spending plan, which is $2.5 billion larger than the one lawmakers passed two years ago, would speed the phaseout of a tax on interest and dividends. Left out of the budget was a $1.4 million proposal by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu to help the U.S. government with immigration enforcement along the state’s 58-mile border with Canada.
New Hampshire senators will now consider the budget, which the closely divided House approved on a voice vote.
“Passing the budget out of the House is just the first step, and the product that passed today is the result of working together and finding a bipartisan compromise that both sides can live with,” House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, said in a written statement.
Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, said the budget makes critical investments in public education and other priorities.
“Granite Staters sent us to Concord to solve problems and find common ground where we can — and that’s exactly what we did this morning,” he said in a statement.
One of the points of controversy discussed in the House on Thursday was the governor’s proposed “Northern Border Alliance Program.” Sununu said the state needs to help stem what he asserts is a surge of undocumented immigrants coming from Canada.
The U.S. Border Patrol put out a news release in January saying there was a sharp uptick in the percentage of illegal border crossings in a Northern sector based in Swanton, Vt. However, the patrol later said these crossings were not in New Hampshire.
Rep. Alissandra Murray, D-Manchester, spoke on behalf of an amendment, which passed 241-143, to strike this program from the budget bill.
She said it’s the responsibility of the federal government, not New Hampshire, to defend the border.
“This program is built on the wild assumption that northern New Hampshire has an extreme problem with illegal border crossings,” she said. “I’m not sure why we’d institute such an unregulated program without any data or studies to indicate it’s needed.”
Rep. Kenneth Weyler, R-Kingston, spoke in favor of keeping this budget item.
“Our country is being flooded with illegal immigrants, not only on the Southern border but also on the Northern border,” he said.
Another point of controversy was an attempt, which failed 199-190, to remove from the budget legislation a plan to sunset the tax on dividends and interest in 2025, two years before its scheduled phaseout.
N.H. Department of Revenue figures from 2020 show about 67,000 people — out of about a million taxpayers in the state — paid this tax, producing about $113 million in revenue.
Those against bringing it to an early end argue people with significant investment income subject to this tax tend to be those most able to afford it and its elimination will put more pressure on already burdened property taxpayers.
“Under our constitution every person is meant to share the cost in government as they are able and we are proposing to eliminate the only tax that makes our wealthiest citizens share in that burden,” Rep. Jerry Stringham, D-Lincoln, told the House.
But Rep. John Janigian, R-Salem, said the revenue the state will lose from ending this tax will pale in comparison to the money it will gain from people who will move here when this tax goes away.
“Also, it’s a fairness issue,” he said. “It’s more likely to hit the elderly and the retired. Why should they be burdened …?”
The budget also includes:
* An increase in targeted aid for public schools by nearly $160 million over two years. For example, under the plan, the Keene School District would get an increase of more than $4.5 million over that period, for a total of about $36 million.
* Across-the-board pay raises of 10 percent for all state employees in 2024 and an additional 2 percent in 2025.
* A one-time payment of $50 million into the state’s retirement system.
The three largest categories of budget spending are education, 21.9 percent; health and social services, 42.5 percent; and administration of justice and public protection, 11.6 percent.
Federal funds make up 32 percent of the money in the budget and the state general fund, comprising various tax revenue, makes up 25.2 percent. Other money comes from the education trust fund, the highway fund and the liquor fund, among other sources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.