CONCORD — The N.H. Executive Council agreed Wednesday to accept and expend $65 million in federal funds to improve the state’s broadband infrastructure, but how much of that will benefit local communities remains to be seen.
Councilor Cinde Warmington, a Concord Democrat whose district includes much of the Monadnock Region, asked whether Cheshire County, which didn’t benefit from the first round of broadband funding, would be included this time.
Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the state’s Department of Business and Economic Affairs, did not provide a direct answer.
He said the state has not yet selected an Internet service provider for round two of broadband infrastructure improvements, known as the Broadband Connect Program.
The N.H. Electric Cooperative received $50 million in the first round in October to extend high-speed Internet to an additional 23,000 customers in Grafton, Belknap, Carroll, Coos, Sullivan and Merrimack counties. The utility does not serve Cheshire County or much of the Monadnock Region.
“It’s an open process, so I can’t make any firm assurances, but I can tell you our goal with round two is to be substantially present in areas that were not covered in round one,” Caswell said.
He also said that federal infrastructure funds will eventually provide another $100 million toward expanding broadband in the state.
Caswell said he didn’t have a figure for how much of the state will ultimately have access to broadband coverage through the federal funding as this is still being studied.
“But I’m going to guess it’s really high,” he said. “We’ll have a better understanding of that when we have our mapping completed in the first quarter of 2023.”
He said broadband service will be provided with fiber optic technology with download speeds of at least 100 megabytes per second, which is considered sufficient for watching video presentations, attending Zoom meetings and operating several devices at the same time.
Gov. Chris Sununu told councilors that efforts to expand access to high-speed Internet service is one thing, but the cost to consumers for that service is something else.
“With access comes a monthly fee and we have to be sure that providers are not taking advantage of that and gouging their customers,” he said.
There are two components to the latest, $65 million round of funding.
The Broadband Connect Program ($40 million) was approved by U.S. Treasury in June. The program is designed to allow providers to build the infrastructure to offer Internet service to rural parts of the state, where such service is lacking.
The Broadband Matching Grant Initiative ($25 million) was approved by the U.S. Treasury in September. This is the funding mechanism the N.H. Legislature created in 2021 to provide up to a 75-percent match to applicants to build broadband Internet infrastructure in unserved and underserved parts of a community.
This program requires that Internet service providers take part in a Federal Communications Commission program providing $30 per month subsidies for low-income families.
