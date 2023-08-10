20230811-LOC-Edelblut

Although the prospect of PragerU providing an online financial literacy course for New Hampshire public schoolchildren has drawn criticism, State Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, shown in this file photo, said in a written statement Wednesday the videos PragerU is proposing to provide are simply aimed at giving students skills to manage their money. 

 File photo by Cecily Weisburgh / Sentinel Staff

The N.H. State Board of Education delayed a decision Thursday on whether to allow the right-wing nonprofit, PragerU, to provide an online financial literacy course for public schoolchildren.

Rick Green can be reached at rgreen@keenesentinel.com or 603-355-8567.






Meg Kidd
Meg Kidd

A concerted study of civics in the early years with K-12 that provides hands-on projects would perhaps provide a much broader and more profoundly functional spectrum of life-long skills.

