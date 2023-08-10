The N.H. State Board of Education delayed a decision Thursday on whether to allow the right-wing nonprofit, PragerU, to provide an online financial literacy course for public schoolchildren.
The board promised to reconsider the issue after the California-based company fleshes out a plan to put its personal-finance videos on a standalone website separate from its main website.
That site is a platform for videos, some animated, that the company has produced. Titles include “How Multiculturalism Is Fracturing America,” “I Used To Be Antifa,” “Was the Civil War About Slavery?,” “Healthcare Is Not a Right” and “The Inconvenient Truth About The Democratic Party.”
PragerU provides free educational materials. It is applying for its financial literacy coursework to be included in the state’s “Learn Everywhere” program, which allows providers approved by the State Board of Education to issue credit certificates for course completion.
At Thursday’s board meeting in Concord, educators and others criticized PragerU, which was founded by conservative talk show host Dennis Prager. The organization bills itself as “offering a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media and education.”
David Trumble of Weare told the board in a public comment period that the state shouldn’t align itself with PragerU.
“This is a dangerous precedent. If you give this organization a rubber stamp of approval from New Hampshire, you can come back in another month or two and say, 'Let's have them teach a history course.' But Prager's videos do a very poor job of teaching history accurately," Trumble said.
He also said PragerU "is not a healthy digital environment" for children.
Like others who commented, his criticism was not directed at the organization’s personal-finance videos, but at its other content.
State Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said in a written statement Wednesday the 15 videos PragerU is proposing to provide — ranging from instruction about pay stubs to budgeting to investing — are simply aimed at giving students skills to manage their money.
“Having strong financial literacy can be an empowering skill,” Edelblut said. “Providing students with the tools to manage their finances early helps them to become financially successful adults.
“New Hampshire understands the importance of financial literacy, and this proposal is one more option for high school students to take advantage of as part of the many educational choices available to them.”
N.H. Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, issued a statement Wednesday critical of PragerU's other videos.
“Bringing PragerU’s material to New Hampshire schools is a clear move to indoctrinate New Hampshire students with right-wing, extremist rhetoric,” he said.
N.H. Sen. Sue Prentiss, D-West Lebanon, and the campaigns for the two declared Democratic candidates for New Hampshire governor, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and N.H. Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington of Concord, also put out statements critical of PragerU.
Nobody spoke in favor of the organization in the public comment period of Thursday's meeting.
However, N.H. House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, tweeted a question.
"Why are Democrats so desperate to prevent children from becoming financially literate?"
He followed that up with:
"If students are learning financial literacy, how will they have time for radical gender ideology and pornography?"
PragerU already supplies supplemental educational content for Florida.
(1) comment
A concerted study of civics in the early years with K-12 that provides hands-on projects would perhaps provide a much broader and more profoundly functional spectrum of life-long skills.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.