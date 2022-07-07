Every so often, a piece of legislation gets signed into law that Democrats and Republicans alike support as a way of protecting vulnerable people.
One example is Senate Bill 385, which aims to prevent the financial exploitation of older adults and others, says Republican State Rep. John Hunt of Rindge, one of its co-sponsors.
The measure allows financial institutions to place a temporary hold on the disbursement of funds if they suspect someone may be taking advantage of a customer.
“Every bill has a grain of truth to it,” Hunt said in an interview Wednesday. “The devil is always in the details and in meeting the concerns of all the parties and interests. It’s very gratifying when we can get it all pulled together and do something good for the state of New Hampshire and its citizens.”
Hunt said bank employees are encouraged to get to know their customers and this puts them in a good position to act as the first line of defense against fraud.
“If someone is going to cash a check and the teller smells a rat, this gives us a better chance of putting off the transaction,” he said.
SB 385 was recommended, 18-0, by the House Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee, which Hunt chairs, after receiving a unanimous vote in the Senate Commerce Committee in early February. It passed each chamber on voice votes and took effect immediately after Gov. Chris Sununu signed it Friday.
“This bill sends a clear message that New Hampshire stands with our vulnerable adult population and that we will be proactive in identifying and helping protect them from financial exploitation,” Sununu said in a written statement.
Under the measure, fund dispersal can be delayed 15 business days. The delay can be extended with a court order. The bill is meant to protect people 65 and older and other adults who may be vulnerable because of physical, mental or emotional issues.
SB 385 also contains reporting requirements such as notifying the state Health and Human Services Department, the banking commissioner and those associated with the bank account in question whenever a transaction is delayed.
It also protects financial institutions and employees from civil or administrative liability arising from delays made in good faith and with reasonable care.
Jennifer A. Delaney, associate state director of advocacy for AARP NH, said in a written statement in support of the bill that there were more than 10,000 fraud reports in New Hampshire in 2020. Of those, 30 percent involved government documents and benefits, 24 percent involved credit cards, 14 percent concerned identities and 14 percent involved banks.
“Sadly, many of the aforementioned crimes were perpetrated by those entrusted with the care and protection of older and vulnerable adults,” she said.
The average loss in such cases was $57,800, she said, adding that older Americans lose about $4.8 billion a year to financial abuse, according to reports to state and federal authorities, although many such incidents don’t get reported.
Kristy Merrill, president of the N.H. Bankers Association, testified in favor of the bill before the Senate Commerce Committee on Feb. 8. She said banks already try to protect customers and this legislation gives them one more tool to do so.
She also noted existing laws enable securities brokers to delay fund dispersal if financial exploitation is suspected.
In other testimony on behalf of the bill, Joan Gile, president and chief executive officer of the Portsmouth-based Piscataqua Savings Bank, said tellers sometimes see declines in physical, mental and emotional conditions of customers.
For example, an older, developmentally delayed customer came in one day and wasn’t his usual jovial self, she said. Instead of his normal weekly transaction, he made a larger withdrawal. This happened on a few subsequent occasions as well.
Bank staff noticed he was getting into a car with a woman, which was very unusual for him. They notified the police. It turned out the man was being taken advantage of and lost about $7,000. Police were able to recover much of the money.
The bill might have allowed the bank to act more quickly and prevent some of the mental anguish the man suffered, she said.
Another customer was scammed out of $100,000 by an Internet acquaintance who asked her “to pay the taxes on a shipment of gold coming in from Sweden that was stuck in the Dominican Republic,” Gile said.
The woman was in Florida and seeking wire transfers from her bank in New Hampshire.
“We had a very difficult time convincing this woman that she was being victimized by a scam,” Gile said. “Eventually we convinced her, but $100,000 was taken out of her account.”
“If we could have blocked those transactions and taken our time to get to the bottom of it, it would have been very helpful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.