Voting largely along party lines, the N.H. Senate decided, 14-10, on Thursday to kill a bill intended to legalize recreational use of marijuana in the state.
All Republican Senators except one voted against HB 639 and all Democrats, except one, were on the opposite side of that vote. The House, where Republicans have a razor-thin majority, passed the bill 272-109 on April 6.
This measure joins a series of legalization bills that have cleared the House over the years only to die in the Senate, including in 2022.
HB 639 would have allowed people 21 and over to possess up to four ounces of cannabis. Currently, possession of less than three-quarters of an ounce of the drug in New Hampshire can result in a citation and a $100 fine.
Sen. Bill Gannon, R-Sandown, told his fellow senators that legalization would “send a message to our youth that marijuana is not harmful.
“That is not a message we want to send to our kiddos.”
He pointed to a U.S. Surgeon General’s finding that increases in access to marijuana and in its potency pose a risk to the developing brain in young people.
Sen. Rebecca Whitley, D-Hopkinton, emphasized that the bill was for the sale of the drug to adults, not children. She said studies, including one by the Journal of the American Medical Association, actually show a small drop in marijuana use by young people in states where it has been legalized.
“I am a mother myself,” she said. “I care deeply about all children in the Granite State. Multiple studies have found no increase in youth use of legalized marijuana.”
HB 639 would have drawn revenue from a 12.5 percent tax, which would have been used in part to support public education and drug recovery programs.
Twenty-one states, including all of those in New England, have already legalized the drug.
New Hampshire is missing out on the tax revenue and economic development opportunities gained by these other states, Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, said.
Granite State residents can easily go to Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont to buy marijuana, he said.
“Today, we have the opportunity to take back this lost revenue and reclaim a market that our neighboring states have taken advantage of,” he said.
“Establishing a responsible and regulated adult-use market for cannabis here in New Hampshire is not only good public policy but it will bring significant revenues to our state.”
A February poll by the University of New Hampshire showed seven of 10 state residents favor legalization.
Proponents of HB 639 said that by creating a regulated market for cannabis, the state would be reducing black-market marijuana that could be tainted or mixed with other drugs.
But Sen. Lou D’Allesandro of Manchester, the only Senate Democrat to vote against the bill, emphasized the negatives he feels would be associated with legalization, particularly potential harm to young people.
THC, the substance in marijuana that affects a person’s mental state, acts differently on children than it does on adults. He pointed to medical evidence that was provided during earlier debate on the bill.
“It can lead to learning difficulties, reduce coordination and even increase depression and anxiety,” he said. “We’re already dealing with a mental health crisis in our state.”
Keith Murphy, one of the co-sponsors of the bill, was the only Republican senator to vote against killing it.
Frank Knaack, policy director at the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, said the state’s current prohibition on the drug causes harm to people.
“Pushing legalization off yet another year makes clear that these lawmakers are willing to ignore the will of their own constituents and are okay with continuing to needlessly ensnare over a thousand people — disproportionately Black people — in New Hampshire’s criminal justice system every year,” he said in a written statement.
Knaack said the present law amounts to a “war on marijuana that undermines community safety, wastes taxpayer dollars, and ruins lives.”
Turnover in the Senate in the last election cycle, including the election of senators who supported legalization when they were representatives, seemed to bode well for HB 639 when it was introduced. But proponents of the bill said their hopes for passage declined after Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, did not support it.
Sununu made a statement early this year that was critical of legalization, but never weighed in specifically on this bill. His office also didn't respond to The Sentinel's emailed requests for comment this week.
Republicans who voted against the bill Thursday were Bradley, Gannon, Carrie Gendreau of Littleton, Timothy Lang of Sanbornton, James Gray of Rochester, Daniel Innis of Bradford, Ruth Ward of Stoddard, Denise Ricciardi of Bedford, Kevin Avard of Nashua, Sharon Carson of Londonderry, Howard Pearl of Loudon, Regina Birdsell of Hampstead and Daryl Abbas of Salem.
Democrats who voted against the motion to kill the bill were Fenton, Whitley, David Watters of Dover, Suzanne Prentiss of West Lebanon, Shannon Chandley of Amherst, Cindy Rosenwald of Nashua, Donna Soucy of Manchester, Rebecca Perkins Kwoka of Portsmouth and Debra Altschiller of Stratham.
This story has been updated with additional comments.
