In January 2017, Chuck Morse was governor of New Hampshire for two days.
On Nov. 5, 2024, voters could get a chance to elect him to a full two-year term as the state’s highest executive.
His two-day stint came between former Gov. Maggie Hassan’s swearing in as a U.S. senator and Chris Sununu’s first gubernatorial inauguration. As New Hampshire’s then-Senate president, Morse became temporary governor under the state’s rules of succession.
Morse, 62, of Salem, served in the N.H. Senate from 2010 to 2022.
Last year, he lost a U.S. Senate primary to Don Bolduc, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general who ran to the right of Morse. Hassan, the Democratic incumbent, defeated Bolduc by 9 percentage points in the general election.
Sununu announced last week he would not seek a record fifth term as governor, and Morse immediately threw his hat in the ring to succeed his Republican colleague.
In his campaign announcement, Morse praised Sununu.
“I’m proud to have worked with him to put together a conservative, pro-jobs, pro-growth, family first economic agenda that has made New Hampshire the envy of New England and the nation.”
During Morse’s time in the Senate, the Legislature passed and the governor signed bills to reduce business taxes and the dividend and interest tax.
In an interview Tuesday, Morse said business taxes were simply too high in the state.
“We knew we had an issue there and we wanted to start to send a strong message because we wanted to attract businesses,” he said.
According to the nonprofit Tax Foundation, New Hampshire, which has no general sales or income tax, has among the lowest overall tax burden, ranking sixth nationally.
But it ranked relatively high for corporate taxes and property taxes, 41st and 46th respectively. Meanwhile, the state is facing lawsuits that allege property taxpayers shoulder an unfair burden in covering the bulk of public education costs.
Constituents complain about high property taxes, Morse said.
“We always hear about that. That is never going to go away, but the more you have those debates locally, the more local governments pay attention to costs and things like that.”
On another topic, Morse, who runs Freshwater Farms, a florist, nursery and garden center in Atkinson, said there is one type of plant that should not be legalized — cannabis sativa, also known as marijuana.
Measures to legalize the substance for adult recreational use have passed the N.H. House in recent years only to fail in the state Senate.
Sununu, who has opposed legalization in the past, has suggested he might support a proposal that would allow marijuana to be sold in state-run stores, similar to the way alcohol is sold in the state.
But Morse has been steadfast in opposition.
“I’ve always voted against legalizing marijuana,” Morse said. “I think it sends the wrong message.
“We are the best state to live in in the Northeast, and part of that is where we are on this issue now in New Hampshire, and staying where we are on this is important.”
The state has legalized the drug for medical use and has made simple possession a citation-level offense, similar to a traffic ticket. The rest of the states in the Northeast have legalized recreational use.
In 2021, during Morse’s tenure in the state Senate, the Legislature passed and Sununu signed legislation prohibiting most abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy.
Morse said that law is proper and doesn’t need to be made more restrictive.
“I think 24 weeks is where it should be, and I think the Legislature is in agreement on that,” he said.
On Monday, former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte announced that she would be running a Republican gubernatorial campaign. Morse did not criticize her. Instead, he simply recommended that voters look at his record as a lawmaker.
On the Democratic side, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and N.H. Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, whose district takes in much of the Monadnock Region, have both launched gubernatorial campaigns.
Andrew Smith, director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, said none of the declared candidates in the governor’s race have particularly high name recognition.
Even though Ayotte was a U.S. senator from New Hampshire and its former attorney general, her last campaign was in 2016, when she lost to Hassan by a razor-thin margin.
Since then, many new voters have come to the state or have become old enough to vote. These people would never have seen her name on a ballot before, Smith said.
Craig’s name is known in Manchester, but less so elsewhere in the state, he said, adding that state officials like Warmington and Morse are relatively unknown to the public.
Sununu on the other hand is well known and has been a popular governor. He defeated state Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, last year by more than 15 percentage points.
The race to succeed Sununu is anybody’s ballgame at this point, Smith said.
“Actually, it’s like nobody knows there’s a game on,” he said. “The electorate doesn’t even know there’s a game scheduled. It’s summertime. People aren’t even paying attention to the presidential primary, let alone the state primaries another year from now.”
