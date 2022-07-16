While Republican congressional candidate George Hansel, the moderate mayor of Keene, is focusing on Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, GOP primary opponent Robert Burns, a staunch conservative, is focusing on him.
“I’m not sure why he’s running as a Republican, honestly,” Burns, 44, who owns a quality control company in Bedford, said Friday.
The former Hillsborough County treasurer highlights his differences with Hansel, who, for example, approves of the approach to abortion taken in New Hampshire, where the procedure is banned in most cases after 24 weeks of pregnancy.
Burns, on the other hand, would like to see a federal law prohibiting abortions after detection of a fetal heartbeat, which generally happens at about six weeks of pregnancy.
In an interview last month with The Sentinel, Hansel, 36, was noncommittal on whether the buying age for AR-15-style rifles should be increased from 18 to 21 (“We’ve got to see what comes out of the Senate”) and on whether he would support Donald Trump should the twice-impeached president become the Republican nominee for the White House in 2024 (“I’ll evaluate it when people step up”).
Burns, meanwhile, is an unabashed Trump supporter, having served as National Youth Coalition chair for his 2016 presidential campaign.
And, Burns supports efforts to make concealed-carry gun permits valid across state lines.
He opposes a bipartisan gun bill signed into law by President Joe Biden in June, one month after a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 children and two teachers dead. The measure will incrementally increase scrutiny of gun purchases by young people, bolster mental health programs and aims to keep guns out of the hands of more domestic abusers.
“Virtually all of that legislation wouldn’t prevent 90 percent of the mass shootings that we have,” Burns said in an interview Friday.
The federal law provides financial support to help states enforce “red flag” laws that allow police to temporarily take guns from people judged to be dangerous.
“What’s a red flag law?” asked Burns, who poses with a rifle in a photo on his campaign website. “It’s ambiguous. It doesn’t mean anything.”
He has also been critical of public education. He posted on his website an interview he did on the “Real America’s Voice” TV show in which he said, “Racism is being taught in school and quite frankly we’re not teaching real history.”
He asserted children are being taught in accordance with a social agenda to “villainize all white people.”
Teachers and school administrators in New Hampshire have frequently said they have no such agenda and that they should not be censored in the way they teach history.
Meanwhile on Friday, Burns couldn’t point to one school where racism is being taught.
While there are seven GOP candidates vying to face Kuster in the fall, Hansel and Burns have received the lion’s share of public attention.
Hansel, 36, co-owner of Filtrine Manufacturing in Keene, has trained his political fire on Kuster, of Hopkinton, calling her “a minion” for the Biden administration and congressional leadership. He says Washington caused inflation by spending too much money.
In an interview last month with the “New Hampshire Today” radio show, Hansel said, “We haven’t had good representation in Washington in a long time.”
He said Kuster hasn’t held enough town meetings and hasn’t done enough to represent her constituents or the state.
“We need people in Washington who are loud and proud, puffing out their chest, ‘I’m from the Granite State and this is what we stand for,’ he said.
“Not selling out to California, New York, Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden.”
He said federal spending needs to be reduced.
“There were multi-trillion-dollar spending bills after the initial bills to protect the economy from COVID. And that injection of government cash at such a quick rate definitely caused inflation.”
In defense of Kuster and the rest of the congressional delegation, N.H. Democratic Party Communications Director David Pourshoushtari has said high federal spending was needed to deal with the major effects of COVID-19 on people and businesses.
“It is a fact that the American Rescue Plan was instrumental to reopening schools safely, and getting shots in arms and money in the pockets of struggling Granite Staters,” he said.
Hansel also said American manufacturing capacity needs to be increased and the country must become less dependent on foreign suppliers of computer chips and other manufacturing materials.
