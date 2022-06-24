Cheshire County received a final installment of $7.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the federal government this month, money destined for everything from a COVID-19 memorial garden to a new ambulance service, County Administrator Chris Coates said Thursday.
This federal funding, which brings the two-year total to $14.8 million, was designed to combat financial reversals caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to support public health.
Municipalities in the county have been allotted a separate total of $4 million in ARPA money for the two-year period, including $2.55 million for Keene.
Keene City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said the city will use the money for road work, avoiding the need to fund this through bond debt.
Coates said the county’s goal is to use ARPA money to bring the most benefit to local people and organizations. He gave as an example creating a $15-per-hour minimum wage for county workers.
“A lot of counties gave stipends, or one-time increases to their employees. We said, ‘If we’re going to do something, let’s do something lasting that will make a difference in people’s lives,’ ” he said.
The ARPA money eases the transition to a higher pay scale, which Coates said would be needed in any case to stay competitive with other employers and improve recruiting and retention in a time of workforce shortages and hiring difficulties.
Funding for the pay hikes began with a $750,000 investment of the federal money last year, and is planned to continue this year with $2.25 million from the same source.
Coates thanked New Hampshire’s representatives in Congress.
“All too often people say Washington is broken, but this money is because of our federal delegation,” Coates said. “Some of these communities and nonprofits were hanging on by a thread.”
Last year, the county used $1 million in ARPA money for a grant program for struggling local nonprofits and small businesses and allotted $1 million in direct government transfers to municipalities in Cheshire County.
Planned this year is $2.5 million to start Cheshire EMS, a new county ambulance service, after $1 million was earmarked for this purpose in the first round of funding.
Coates provided The Sentinel a list of projects that are planned for the second round of funding and explanations for their importance, including:
$300,000 for County Hall renovations and technology.
$250,000 for an industrial generator for County Hall to replace a 1970s-era generator. The generator can “be utilized in emergencies when the power goes out due to inclement weather. This is vital for the county as it will, in part, ensure that the Sheriff’s 911 dispatch services can still function in dire situations.”
$250,000 for Keene State College “to build and/or expand mutually beneficial connections between current students and graduates and regional employers. We expect this collaborative partnership to benefit workforce growth by launching talent directly from our educational institutions into the regional workforce through coordinated and scaffolded programming and placement success.”
$250,000 for the Greater Keene & Peterborough Chamber of Commerce.
$100,000 for The Colonial Theatre, which had major losses of revenue during the pandemic.
$100,000 for MoCo Arts, an educational institute for children, which also saw significant revenue losses.
$100,000 for the Monadnock Economic Development Corp., which works on workforce development.
$100,000 for the Hundred Nights Shelter, which houses people experiencing homelessness.
$89,885 for The Doorway, a referral hub for people with substance use disorders.
$75,000 for The Park Theatre, a local entertainment venue in Jaffrey.
$50,000 for the Southwest Region Planning Commission.
$20,000 for the Winchester Economic Development Corp., a nonprofit focused on expanding business and commerce.
$15,000 for a Cheshire County summer concert series.
$12,000 for lifeguard certification to boost the availability of lifeguards for swimming locations in the county.
$10,000 for a COVID-19 memorial garden to honor those lost in the pandemic, at least 117 of whom were county residents. It is planned for near the old courthouse in Keene.
