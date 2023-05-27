New Hampshire’s medical marijuana industry, which has dispensed cannabis to thousands of ailing people, could face an existential threat if it is not protected under a proposal to legalize the drug for recreational use, lawmakers were told this past week.
The N.H. House Committee on Commerce and Consumer Affairs will meet Tuesday to consider legalization legislation.
A proposal under consideration calls for state-run cannabis stores to sell the drug for recreational use, similar to how liquor is sold in New Hampshire. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu favors such an approach, which no other state has taken.
This past Tuesday, an official with a medical marijuana company and a state administrator warned such state sales could drive New Hampshire’s seven medical marijuana dispensaries, or alternative treatment centers (ATCs), out of business.
An alternative would be to allow these centers to join state-run stores in selling the drug at competitive prices, Michael Holt, administrator for the state’s therapeutic cannabis program, told the committee.
New Hampshire buys liquor at wholesale prices in large quantities and makes revenue by selling it retail at relatively low prices. A similar scenario for marijuana is envisioned under the proposal Sununu backs.
“The ATCs need to be able to enter this market, otherwise they won’t be able to compete,” Holt said. “Patients will go to where the prices are low even though they are not getting medical education, even though they’re not getting the products that they need.”
Matt Simon is director of public and government relations of Prime Alternative Treatment Centers, which dispenses medical marijuana in New Hampshire and grows cannabis at a facility in Peterborough.
If recreational marijuana sales are limited to state-run stores, “the most likely result is that it would be an unworkable boondoggle,” he said, contending New Hampshire would face insurmountable legal challenges if it became the first state to run its own marijuana outlets.
Other states that have legalized the drug license retail outlets to sell it, rather than sell it themselves.
The Republican-controlled N.H. Senate, in a largely partisan, 14-10 vote, killed a House-passed bill on May 11 that would have legalized recreational use of the drug and allowed it to be sold at private cannabis stores.
The next day, Sununu said he would support legalization if the state controlled sales and distribution. He acknowledged he has previously been opposed to legalization.
Sununu said such a bill should also prohibit cannabis stores near schools, allow the state to control marketing and messaging, permit towns to refuse to allow the stores, not tax sales and prohibit areas packed with multiple cannabis stores, so-called “marijuana miles.”
All of his priorities appear to be addressed in an amendment from Rep. John Hunt, R-Rindge, to Senate Bill 98, concerning delinquent payments involving businesses licensed by the N.H. Liquor Commission.
If the House Commerce Committee approves that bill Tuesday with Hunt’s amendment, it would still need to be approved by the full House and the Senate. If both chambers pass the legislation, it could become law with Sununu’s signature.
Representatives of Temescal Wellness, which runs therapeutic marijuana dispensaries in Keene, Dover and Lebanon, did not return several requests for comment this week.
New Hampshire medical marijuana outlets have dispensed the drug to patients for seven years.
To qualify, a patient must obtain a written certification from a medical provider and be issued an identification card through the state.
