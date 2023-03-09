The N.H. House on Thursday overwhelmingly rejected Jaffrey Rep. Matthew Santonastaso’s bill to legalize the hallucinogenic drug dimethyltryptamine.
House Bill 216, which would exempt the substance (also known as DMT) from the state’s list of controlled drugs was defeated 274-97 after Santonastaso urged its passage.
DMT is a psychedelic known to produce short-lived but strong hallucinations and is similar in some respects to psilocybin, or magic mushrooms, according to the nonprofit Alcohol and Drug Foundation. The organization's website says there have been no reports of toxic effects from the substance, but said it could increase heart rate and blood pressure.
Speaking before the House on Thursday Santonastaso, a Republican serving his second term, said DMTis naturally occurring, found in many plants and animals and has long been used in the ceremonies of Indigenous cultures.
“DMT is capable of producing profound life-changing experiences,” he said. “It produces an intense experience with visual and auditory effects, altered perceptions of time and space and a sense of transcending the physical world.”
He said the drug is not addictive.
“People report being blasted out of their bodies, encountering beings of different forms and experiencing intense spiritual revelations that are impossible to put into words. Some describe it as seeing God or being in the presence of a higher power.”
The N.H. Constitution protects religious rights, Santonastaso noted.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2006 that followers of a small religious group could use the drug in their worship services.
Rep. David Meuse, D-Portsmouth, opposed the bill.
“Our responsibility when we consider bills like this is to balance the very real right of individuals to control what they choose to put in their own bodies against society’s need to minimize situations when people, especially kids, can consume things that make them a danger to themselves or others,” he said.
