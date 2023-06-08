New Hampshire lawmakers gave final passage Thursday to a two-year state budget that would give state workers a 12 percent pay raise, provide $169 million more for public schools and $50 million to boost affordable housing.
It also includes a $134 million increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates, or the money paid to Medicaid providers. Another $15 million is included for recruitment and retention of child care workers.
The spending plan, which would go into effect on July 1, now will be considered by Gov. Chris Sununu, who tweeted, “This budget is a win for kids, families, taxpayers, state employees, and the entire state of New Hampshire.”
On Wednesday, the Senate passed the roughly $15 billion budget, which includes both federal and state money. The House concurred on Thursday. The budget is about $2 billion larger than the one adopted two years ago.
N.H. Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, said this was a bipartisan effort.
“Did we get everything we wanted? No. Did Republicans get everything they wanted? No,” he said.
Fenton noted that he campaigned on improving the availability of housing and child care, and was pleased to see these priorities included in the budget.
He also said the improved Medicaid rates could help reduce the shortage of providers who accept this form of insurance.
There is also a teacher shortage in New Hampshire, particularly in rural areas, Fenton said.
He supported a plan, which wasn't included in the budget, that was designed to attract and retain educators by helping them repay their student loans.
Housing Action NH, a coalition of more than 80 organizations that advocate for affordable housing, issued a statement in praise of the budget.
“The $50 million package targeted at affordable rental housing production, a new municipal incentive program, and an increase in homeless service resources is an important step forward in our collective work to provide much needed affordable housing to Granite Staters,” the group said.
Normally, a committee of conference — lawmakers from the House and Senate — meets to resolve differences between budget proposals. This time, both chambers produced plans that were roughly similar in size, and the House simply accepted the Senate proposal.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, congratulated representatives after they passed House Bill 2, the second of two budget bills, 326-53.
“I believe we kind of just made history,” he told the chamber. “We just passed a bipartisan budget with probably the highest number [of votes in support] we’ve ever seen.”
N.H. Legislative Budget Assistant Michael W. Kane said it's been more than 20 years since a budget was passed without the need for a committee of conference.
Sen. Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, said the budget was the culmination of months of work.
“It makes incredible investments to better the lives of every single Granite Stater,” she said in a prepared statement. “From education, healthcare, housing, to childcare, the Legislature has a lot to be proud of.”
But not everybody was happy.
Frank Knaack, policy director at the ACLU of New Hampshire, took issue with a budget expenditure aimed at boosting the law enforcement presence along the state’s northern border.
“It is unacceptable that our lawmakers have passed a $1.4 million proposal in the budget to increase policing and surveillance near the northern border, and did so despite having no data to support the claims that people are crossing the border without authorization,” he said in a statement.
“Worse, policies like this have been shown in study after study to actually make our communities less safe.”
Supporters of the spending said it could help reduce drug smuggling across the border.
Under the budget, the state will provide about $1 billion yearly for public schools, while property taxpayers pick up much of the additional $2.5 billion required for this purpose.
A pending school funding lawsuits alleges the state is failing to live up to its constitutional obligation to provide an adequate education. The litigation points out that some property-rich towns are able to raise and spend more on schools than communities with lower property values.
Zack Sheehan, executive director of the N.H. School Funding Fairness Project, welcomed the budget’s increased spending on public education, but said much more needs to be done:
“The changes to education funding in this budget are really just beating around the bush and still leave the state far from actually meeting its constitutional funding obligations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.