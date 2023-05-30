An 11th-hour proposal to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire and sell it in state-run stores fizzled Tuesday in the House Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee.
Rep. John Hunt, R-Rindge, chairman of that panel, said he declined to hold a vote on the legislation because there was no consensus in support of it.
Hunt authored the proposal, attached it to an unrelated bill and first discussed it in committee last week.
After the committee meeting Tuesday, he noted to The Sentinel that some committee members oppose the drug in general, while others prefer allowing the private sector — not the state — to sell it. Questions also arose on whether state sales of the drug for recreational use would harm New Hampshire's medical marijuana industry.
“What I would say became clear from the discussion in committee is that committee members are all over the map,” Hunt said.
Rep. Shaun Filiault, D-Keene, a member of the panel, said New Hampshire simply needs to find a way to legalize the drug as has every other state in New England.
“I don’t care at this point how we sell it, whether through private stores or a state-run model,” he said. “The fact of the matter is our constituents have said time and again they want this to be done. Quibbling about the details isn’t important.”
He acknowledged, though, that even if a new legalization proposal passed the full House, its chances in the Senate would be dismal.
On May 11, the Republican-controlled Senate killed House Bill 639 in a largely partisan, 14-10 vote. The measure, which passed the House, 272-109, on April 6, would have legalized possession of up to four ounces of marijuana, allowed its sale in private stores and imposed a tax on manufacturers.
Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, was one of the senators who voted for HB 639.
He said the issue of legalization “is certainly dead” for this year’s legislative session, which ends next month.
Fenton also said he doesn’t think state sales would work. No other state has done it. And some lawmakers have questioned the legality of a state selling a drug that is illegal federally.
New Hampshire began allowing sales of medical marijuana seven years ago. People can apply to the state for a card allowing them to purchase the drug for treatment of certain medical ailments, including chronic pain and insomnia, if their doctor provides certification.
Temescal Wellness in Keene sells marijuana for therapeutic purposes. It also has stores in Dover and Lebanon and grows cannabis in Manchester. The company has compiled a list of 20 clinicians who can provide certification for patients to receive marijuana for medicinal purposes.
Chelsey Watson, director of retail and an administrator for Temescal Wellness, said the medical marijuana industry could be hurt if its prices are undercut by state-run cannabis stores.
Similar concerns were raised last week by Matt Simon, director of public and governmental relations for Prime Alternative Treatment Centers, which dispenses medical marijuana in Merrimack and Chichester and grows cannabis at a facility in Peterborough.
Some states impose a tax on recreational marijuana but not on medical marijuana. This helps keep the pricing of medical marijuana competitive, Watson said.
Gov. Chris Sununu, who previously has opposed legalization, said on May 12 that he would support allowing the drug to be sold at state-run outlets tax free. His priorities were the basis of the legislative language suggested by Hunt.
Watson said people taking marijuana for medical conditions benefit from consulting with their medical provider, rather than just buying it on their own at a retail recreational marijuana store.
“We’re trying to really emphasize education and providing that one-on-one service and really listening to the patients' needs and trying to make recommendations and the information they need to make the most informed decision about trying to treat what they are dealing with,” Watson said.
