Paul Krautmann, a Keene resident vying for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate for the second time after a loss in 2020, is continuing his platform against military spending, saying the United States should focus less on war and more on peace.
Krautmann is a retired pediatric dentist and former military dentist, serving in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1972 to 2005 before he retired, and having achieved the rank of colonel. When he met with The Sentinel’s editorial board Tuesday, Krautmann said he would aim to cut U.S. defense spending in half.
“There’s some kind of common ground somewhere in any conflict that the sides should be able to get together and talk about it,” said Krautmann, 74. “I think the fact that the United States’ military industrial complex ... is benefiting from this war in Ukraine ... it just seems like the United States gets itself in between any of these warring countries and sending stuff there to keep these wars going.”
Krautmann added he thinks the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, after Russia invaded Ukraine, may have been prevented with further negotiations between the two countries.
“It just seems like nobody ever made the effort to do it,” he said.
Krautmann said he would support the U.S. becoming a sort of “isolationist country,” limiting the nation’s foreign relations with others while keeping trade open.
He also mentioned he supported President Joe Biden’s withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan last August, a move his Democratic opponent, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, deemed “precipitous.”
“I just don’t think that after 20-plus years of Afghanistan, we were going to make anything better and by leaving people there it just left our people vulnerable to getting shot at,” he said.
With significant cuts to military spending, Krautmann said he thinks those funds would be better directed toward other purposes like universal health care and public education.
“We’re being pelted by these people who want to do away with public education,” he said. “It looks to me like there’s a segment of the political spectrum that wants to dumb us down, and I think that as a matter of fact we ought to be putting more money toward education and making our people more intelligent voters.”
Krautmann also said he supports student loan forgiveness and access to abortion.
Although he doesn’t have any firsthand political experience in elected office, he said that after years of protesting war he figured it was time to serve in a Senate seat.
As for universal health care, he said he thinks it’s time the United States caught up to other countries like the United Kingdom, Canada and Germany, who offer this form of health coverage.
According to a 2020 report from the U.S. Census Bureau, around 20 million employees worked in the health care sector. When asked how to make the transition from privatized health care to universal coverage easy on workers employed in that industry, Krautmann acknowledged the conversion might be difficult. But he said the country would be better off.
“They’re smart people, they can get another job,” he said. “It’s just a different way of thinking about things that we just don’t try.”
Also a proponent of congressional term limits, Krautmann said the “seniority system,” which he said is a byproduct of the current two-chamber legislature, is not serving the country well.
“We’re old,” he said. “If we don’t have term limits we ought to have age limits. If I was the young people I would be laughing at our leadership ... We ought to have a way to just keep that from happening.”
Krautmann said in an email to The Sentinel on Saturday morning that he would recommend an age limit of 70.
New Hampshire’s primary for the upcoming general election will be Tuesday, Sept. 13. On the Democratic ballot, Krautmann is up against Hassan, of Newfields, a senator since 2017 and former New Hampshire governor, and John Riggieri of Concord.
Several candidates are vying for the Republican nomination.
The general election is Nov. 8.
