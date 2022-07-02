Members of the New Hampshire delegation, including JoAnn Fenton, center, of Keene, and Jackie Weatherspoon, right, celebrate after casting their roll call vote during day two of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia in July 2016.
Melina Mara / The Washington Post
JoAnn Fenton of Keene with her son, N.H. Rep. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, and U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.
JoAnn Fenton of Keene recently received the McIntyre-Shaheen Legacy Award for her efforts in support of the N.H. Democratic Party.
She received the award at the annual McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner on June 17 in Manchester.
The state party began the award in 2012. It recognizes a person who has made an exceptional impact on the state and the party through many years of work on the local, state and national levels.
“Fenton was presented this award not only for her efforts with the New Hampshire Democrats, but for the continued support she provides to local nonprofits, the people of Keene and the Monadnock Region,” the party said in a news release.
Fenton, whose son is N.H. Rep. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, volunteers at and works in support of the Hundred Nights Shelter, among several other organizations, and started a long-running arts and crafts program for people incarcerated at the Cheshire County jail. She was honored with the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce’s 2016 community service award.
“She had five siblings and at one point she and her siblings were homeless with their dad and they were living out of their car on the side of the highway, so Hundred Nights is important to her because she knows what it’s like to experience homelessness,” said Donovan Fenton, who is seeking to succeed N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene.
The Fenton family is in the automobile business and has dealerships operating in Keene and Swanzey.
