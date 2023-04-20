First-term state Rep. Shaun Filiault of Keene seems to be making good progress with the first bill he has introduced in the N.H. House — a measure that would prohibit the so-called “gay-panic defense” in homicide cases in the state.
The Democratic lawmaker’s House Bill 315 was recommended by a 20-0 vote in the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee on Feb. 10, and the House passed it unanimously on March 22. Filiault introduced it in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. It will become a law if the Senate passes it and Gov. Chris Sununu signs it.
Originally, the bill was aimed at barring defendants from claiming temporary insanity because of an unwanted same-sex sexual advance. It has now been amended to take away a murder defense based on a defendant being provoked because of a flirter’s religion, race, creed, national origin, political beliefs or affiliations.
“It seems like it has a decent chance in the Senate and it seems like it’s getting a warm reception so far,” Filiault said in an interview Wednesday.
A similar bill passed the House last year but died in the Senate on a 12-12 vote.
Filiault said HB 315 was expanded as part of a compromise. He also said the amendment doesn’t hurt the legislation.
“You don’t lose anything by making sure you protect others,” he said. “In the end, somebody’s demographics or somebody’s identity should never be used in a defense in a crime.”
In testimony before the Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Filiault said New Hampshire should join 16 other states that have abolished the “gay-panic defense.” He called the legal strategy “morally abhorrent.”
“This defense turns the law on its head because it engages in victim blaming by pointing the finger at a victim in a homicide case,” he said. “It says, ‘Your life isn’t as valuable.’
“If a woman experiences flirtations that are unwanted from a man, we expect her to act in a peaceful manner, but when a man experiences unwanted flirtations from a man, we begin to say, ‘Well, maybe there’s an excuse here.’ ”
Since 2013, the American Bar Association has recommended that all jurisdictions abolish this type of defense.
There have been a number of homicide cases in which defendants claimed they were provoked by same-sex sexual advances, although Filiault said his research has not found use of the defense in New Hampshire.
Rep. Katelyn Kuttab, R-Windham, told the Senate committee the defense was used in a case in 2018 in Texas in which the defendant was successful in having the charges against him reduced. James Miller ended up serving six months in prison for the stabbing death of a neighbor.
Nobody spoke against the bill in committee. A vote by the full Senate has not yet been scheduled.
