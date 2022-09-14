CONCORD — Plaintiff attorneys argued in U.S. District Court Wednesday that a lawsuit against New Hampshire’s so-called “divisive-concepts” law should be allowed to move forward to a discovery phase in which they could learn more about complaints filed against teachers.
Senior Assistant N.H. Attorney General Sam Garland asked Judge Paul Barbadoro to dismiss the case, saying court precedents don’t support allegations that the law is unconstitutionally vague or that it violates free-speech guarantees.
The judge peppered him with questions about his legal theories before concluding a three-hour hearing with a promise to have an initial ruling in about 60 days. He said that if the case moves forward, there would likely be a streamlined discovery period and a court judgment without the need for a full trial.
The N.H. Legislature passed the measure last year as part of a 220-page budget trailer bill. Signed into law by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, it drew two lawsuits that have now been consolidated into one case in Barbadoro’s court.
The law on the books prohibits educators from telling students that some individuals by virtue of age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, creed, color, marital status, familial status, mental or physical disability, religion or national origin are inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, consciously or unconsciously.
Opponents say it chills classroom discussions and puts teachers in the impossible position of trying to teach lessons as required about history, social studies and other topics without running afoul of vague provisions. Teachers could be sanctioned by school authorities under the law.
Backers of the statute say it is a proper anti-discrimination measure that doesn’t block teaching, but does limit preaching about discrimination.
Garland, the assistant attorney general, told the judge that court precedents show that free speech isn’t guaranteed to school teachers. But Barbadoro countered that sometimes school faculty members speak to students during extracurricular activities, and this speech could be protected.
The judge cited as an example a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that a high school football coach in Bremerton, Wash., who knelt and prayed on the field after games was protected by the Constitution.
Garland also contended that court precedents set a high standard for impermissible vagueness, but Barbadoro countered that a statute that is vague only in some parts may not meet legal scrutiny.
“I think you’re wrong about the standard,” the judge said.
The controversial statute is commonly referred to as a divisive-concepts law, but those words do not appear in the text. They were in an earlier version of the legislation that failed to advance.
The judge questioned whether instruction on implicit bias would be allowed under the law, or whether a teacher might inadvertently stray into an area banned under the statute.
He asked Garland whether Wednesday's lengthy discussion of the ins and outs of the law wasn’t evidence in and of itself of the law’s ambiguity.
“If we’re having this much trouble, do you think a person of average intelligence and without special training would understand this?” he said.
The state Department of Education and the Attorney General’s Office have put out lengthy information on how the law should be interpreted.
After the hearing, ACLU attorney Gilles R. Bissonnette, representing the plaintiffs, told reporters outside the courthouse that he is cautiously optimistic about the case.
He said he has only very limited information about a few complaints against educators that have been filed under the law. Filing a form with the state Human Rights Commission is the first step in making such a complaint.
Bissonnette said that if the judge orders discovery, more could be learned, but said he is not aware of any teachers who have been punished under the law so far.
A lawsuit seeking to invalidate the law was filed Dec. 20 on behalf of the National Education Association-New Hampshire as well as Christina Kim Philibotte, chief equity officer of the Manchester School District, and Andres Mejia, director of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice for the Exeter Region Cooperative School District.
The other lawsuit was filed Dec. 13 by the American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire.
Bissonnette said one of the complaints that have been filed under the law revolved around instruction in Exeter about “To Kill a Mockingbird,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Harper Lee that explores racism, rape and Southern prejudices.
Philibotte said outside the federal courthouse Wednesday that when she taught English she led classroom discussions about the book, at the end of which a Black character, Tom Robinson, is shot 17 times.
Sometimes that passage will prompt high-school students to ask questions about real-life officer-involved shootings of Black people. She said emotions can run high in such discussions.
“So what is my role?” she said. “If I shut down that discussion, what does that say to our students, to all of our students, our students of color especially who are suffering and are marginalized voices?”
