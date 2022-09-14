20220915-LOC-Divisive Concepts

Andres Mejia and Christina Kim Philibotte, two plaintiffs in a lawsuit over New Hampshire's so-called "divisive-concepts" law, and ACLU of New Hampshire attorney Gilles R. Bissonnette, left, meet with reporters after oral arguments in U.S. District Court in Concord on Wednesday. Judge Paul Barbadoro promised a ruling in about 60 days on whether the case will go forward.

 Rick Green / Sentinel Staff

CONCORD — Plaintiff attorneys argued in U.S. District Court Wednesday that a lawsuit against New Hampshire’s so-called “divisive-concepts” law should be allowed to move forward to a discovery phase in which they could learn more about complaints filed against teachers.

Rick Green can be reached at rgreen@keenesentinel.com or 603-355-8567.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.