20220803-LOC-CD2 Debate

Former Hillsborough County treasurer Bob Burns, left, Keene Mayor George Hansel and entrepreneur Lily Tang Williams, candidates in the Republican primary for the 2nd Congressional District seat held by Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster, met in a N.H. Journal debate at Saint Anselm’s N.H. Institute of Politics on Monday night.

 Screengrab

During a debate Monday, Republican congressional candidates George Hansel, Robert Burns and Lily Tang Williams expressed opposition to a $280 billion bill to boost U.S. computer-chip manufacturing and make this country more competitive with China.

Rick Green can be reached at RGreen@KeeneSentinel.com






