N.H. House Speaker Sherman Packard put out a statement on Friday decrying “hate-filled” rhetoric appearing in an email that went out to a number of state representatives.
The email expresses support for Packard in going ahead with plans for a House session on April 6, the first full day of Passover, despite opposition from some representatives upset with the scheduling.
Packard, R-Londonderry, hadn't responded to requests from some representatives, including Cathryn Harvey of Spofford and Joe Schapiro and Amanda Toll, both of Keene, to reschedule the session as of when The Sentinel first reported the story Wednesday. His office also didn't return repeated calls, texts and emails for comment from The Sentinel this week.
April 6 is the deadline for the House to act on bills and send them to the Senate.
In his Friday evening statement, Packard railed against hateful speech.
“I do not condone hate speech or any type of speech that belittles or marginalizes any particular group because of their beliefs, their race, or their personal life choices,” Packard said. “We live in a country that was built upon the idea that anybody has the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
“I encourage everyone to join me and speak out against all forms of hate speech that promote racism, homophobia, antisemitism, and transphobia.”
House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm said Friday evening that he sent the email to the security office that protects representatives. He said he had a discussion with Packard about the upcoming House session falling on the first full day of Passover and was told there wasn’t flexibility to change that date.
Schapiro said earlier that although holding a session that day is problematic, he doesn’t think anybody purposely scheduled it on a Jewish holiday, but that the significance of the date was not realized.
The email was from Ryan Murdough, who calls himself the founder of the New England White Network. In 2010, he ran unsuccessfully for the House in a district including Ashland.
It says: “The Speaker must not allow Jews to browbeat him and threaten him with the label of ‘anti-semitism’ in order to get what they want.” This is the message he also put on his social media account on Gab.com.
Under the heading "antisemitic myths," the Anti-Defamation League describes the notion of Jewish people having too much power as an anti-Semitic trope with deep historical roots.
"Jews who pursue or occupy leadership roles in elected office or other stations of public life too often are deemed conspiratorial, rather than commended for their investment in concerns of the collective," the anti-hate organization states on its website.
Murdough, who has a history of anti-Semitic and racist comments, didn't immediately return an email for comment Friday.
The N.H. Attorney General’s Office said in November it was investigating him for a racist email received by state Rep. Charlotte DiLorenzo, D-Newmarket. DiLorenzo is Black.
Toll, who is Jewish, said she has received emails from Murdough in the past that were anti-Semitic, profane, misogynistic and racist.
She said she appreciates Packard putting out a statement against hateful speech.
“However, Packard's actions do not go far enough. If Speaker Packard wants to truly denounce Ryan Murdough, he must also reflect this denunciation in actions such as moving [the] legislative session from Passover, condemning members of his own party who have utilized racist and anti-Semitic language and tropes, and actively opposing public policy that obstructs our ability to thwart bigotry and oppression in the Granite State … .”
Wilhelm, D-Manchester, issued a written statement Wednesday evening saying there has been vandalism this past month in Portsmouth of a Jewish synagogue and businesses associated with the LGBTQ+ community and diverse groups.
"Additionally, for several months now and as recently as last week, legislators in the New Hampshire House have received online threats from groups identifying as ‘white nationalists,’ who state their intent to ‘keep New Hampshire white.’
"It is our collective duty to call out this disturbing behavior when it happens, and we urge Granite Staters to do the same whenever they see it in their own virtual and physical neighborhoods.”
