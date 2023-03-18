N.H. House Republicans rejected a bill Thursday that would require a three-day waiting period between the purchase and delivery of a firearm.
House Bill 76 was intended to give people time to cool off from urges to harm themselves or others.
An exception to the waiting period was included in the measure for those expressing to a law-enforcement officer a reasonable fear for their personal safety.
Rep. Jennifer Rhodes, R-Winchester, spoke against the bill at Thursday’s House session, saying it would interfere with a person’s right to defend themselves.
“I will not go to my local law enforcement and beg for permission for my God-given right to defend myself now or three days from now,” she said. “When you can figure out how to get an abusive man or a rapist to take a three-day cooling-down period … until that day I will continue to protect myself.”
Other exceptions in HB 76 were for people who have completed a hunter-safety course, active-duty police and law-enforcement personnel and people under the protection of a restraining order.
Rep. David Meuse, D-Portsmouth, said the bill had the potential to save lives. He quoted a 2020 statistic from the N.H. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that 118 of 129 firearm deaths in 2020 were suicides.
“In New Hampshire we have a small problem when it comes to homicides by firearms, but we have a very large problem when it comes to suicides by firearms,” he said.
Meuse said mothers have told him of their children going to a gun shop, buying a firearm and killing themselves with it.
“You wonder, ‘What kind of a difference would a three-day waiting period have meant in the mind of a troubled person like that?’ ” he said.
HB 76, whose prime sponsor was Rep. Cam Kenney, D-Durham, failed on a 193-168 vote, with most Republicans against and most Democrats in favor.
Another gun-safety measure that failed in the House on Thursday was House Bill 444, which would have prohibited the possession of a firearm at a polling place. The measure, sponsored by Rep. Timothy Horrigan, D-Durham, was defeated on another partisan vote, 202-167.
Proponents of the legislation said it would benefit those who feel intimidated when they see others bring a gun to the polls, while backers said it would interfere with people’s right to be armed.
Last week, Republican representatives in the House defeated a series of gun-safety measures, but passed a bill aimed at removing the ban on brass knuckles.
The Democratic-backed measures favored tighter background checks for gun purchases, a so-called “red-flag” law, a prohibition on firearms in school zones, and repeal of a state law blocking enforcement of federal gun statutes.
Also last week, N.H. Senate Republicans defeated Keene Democratic Sen. Donovan Fenton’s bill to require guns to be secured in homes where someone under 18 is present. Current law sets that age at 16.
If you or a loved one is in crisis, the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached at 988 or 1-800-273-8255.
New Hampshire’s Rapid Response can be reached by calling or texting 1-833-710-6477, or by starting a chat at www.nh988.com.
