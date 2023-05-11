The N.H. Senate will consider a bill Thursday that would legalize recreational use of marijuana as nearby states have done, but chances for passage seem dim.
Although House Bill 639 easily cleared the 400-member House on a bipartisan basis on April 6, several legalization measures have failed in the Senate over the years, and there’s a good chance this will too, former state representative Timothy Egan said Wednesday.
Egan is a Democrat from Sugar Hill who chairs the board of advisers for the N.H. Cannabis Association, an industry trade group that stays in close touch with lawmakers.
He helped write HB 639, which would allow those 21 and over to possess up to 4 ounces of the drug. It would draw revenue from a 12.5 percent tax that would be used in part to support public education and drug recovery programs.
However, Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said in a news conference in January that public health would suffer if the state removes penalties for recreational cannabis possession.
“I know that there’s some people that probably want to see it legalized and there’s some like myself that have never wanted to legalize it and don’t intend to for reasons that I think are becoming increasingly clear in terms of safety, in terms of its impact on health,” said Bradley, who has served 12 years in the House and 14 in the Senate.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, now in his fourth term, has also opposed legalization, and pointed out in January that the Senate has killed such bills in the past.
“With teen drug use and overdoses on the rise, it is not anticipated that the Legislature will see this as a time to ignore the data and move it forward,” he said.
Sununu, who didn’t return requests for comments on HB 639 this week, has significant influence in the Senate, which has 14 Republicans and 10 Democrats, Egan said.
“The way I count votes right now, the five Republicans that I thought would vote for it are probably going to end up voting against it, and it will lose, 15-9,” he said.
Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, a Manchester Democrat in his 12th term, has consistently opposed legalization, although other Democratic senators have supported it.
Like Egan, retired Cheshire County Corrections superintendent Richard Van Wickler said he is not optimistic the Senate will pass HB 639. He is a member of Law Enforcement Action Partnership, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit that supports criminal justice reforms.
Lawmakers said this would be the year that legalization would clear the Legislature, but it’s becoming increasingly clear it will not, he said.
“I don’t understand it, I really don’t, and I’m frustrated by it, quite frankly,” he said, adding he’s concerned about human rights and tax dollars.
“When you consider the number of people who are being arrested for ridiculous laws, when you consider the lost revenue, when you consider the state is struggling to figure out how to pay for law-enforcement retirement and state retirement systems, that’s why I’m in this. Come on, folks.”
Egan correctly predicted Monday that the Senate Judiciary Committee would recommend against HB 639 in a meeting on Tuesday. The three Republicans on the panel gave the bill a negative recommendation without comment, while the two Democrats opposed that recommendation.
Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, the Senate majority leader and chairwoman of that committee, issued a statement after Tuesday’s meeting.
“New Hampshire, like many other states, is grappling with the devastating impact of the drug crisis on individuals, families, and communities,” she said. “While I recognize the diverse opinions surrounding the legalization of recreational drugs, now is not the right time.
“We have an existing medical marijuana program that serves the needs of individuals with legitimate medical conditions,” said Carson, in office since 2000. “Our focus should remain on ensuring that patients have access to the care they need while also prioritizing public safety.”
Egan said turnover in the Senate seemed to bode well for legalization’s chances this year, but much of the expected Republican support — including from senators who voted for legalization when they were representatives in the House — dried up over the past month.
It would also be hard to amend HB 639 in a way that would solve Republican concerns, Egan said.
“I think their concerns don’t lie with the bill, they lie with the corner office,” he said. “Their concerns are doing what they think the governor wants.”
People who possess small amounts of marijuana now are subject to a citation and a $100 fine.
Frank Knaack, policy director at the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, said in a written statement that the existing law needlessly penalizes people.
The other states in New England have legalized the drug for recreational use. And a University of New Hampshire poll published in February showed seven out of 10 New Hampshire residents support legalization.
“New Hampshire’s war on marijuana does not make us safer, wastes taxpayer dollars, and ruins lives — it’s time for it to end,” Knaack said. “Pushing legalization off yet another year would show that lawmakers are out of step with their constituents and are okay with continuing to needlessly ensnare over a thousand people — disproportionately Black people — in New Hampshire’s criminal justice system every year.”
