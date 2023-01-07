Along with weighty and broad issues of state governance, some of the 253 bills filed by Friday for this year’s legislative session address more specific matters. They include the name of a bridge in Hinsdale, what to call a yearly holiday, dog-leash requirements and even rules for going topless.
N.H. Rep. Dan Hynes, R-Bedford, is the prime sponsor of House Bill 160, which says the “public display of a person’s chest or nipple shall not be a criminal violation.”
It would void any municipal ordinance to the contrary.
Hynes, an attorney, said New Hampshire’s indecent exposure law doesn’t prohibit people from publicly exposing their chest, but some municipalities ban it.
He brought the issue to the N.H. Supreme Court in what came to be known as the “free-the-nipple” case, in which three women were fined for going topless on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Laconia. He lost the litigation in 2019.
Hynes said it’s not right that men aren’t cited for doffing their shirts, but women can be.
“I think it’s an equality issue,” Hynes said. “I believe it’s sex discrimination, which I oppose. I find that offensive to the Constitution.
“Someone somewhere along the line said, ‘Women’s nipples are offensive and men’s are not.’ ”
Besides, no one is harmed if a woman goes topless, he said, adding that it’s done from time to time at various beaches without a problem.
“I haven’t known there to be any issues,” Hynes said. “Usually if there are issues it’s that people are harassing these women.”
John Stark Bridge
Rep. Michael Abbott, D-Hinsdale, is the sponsor of HB 52, which would name the new Route 119 span crossing into New Hampshire the General John Stark Memorial Bridge. It will replace two existing bridges across the Connecticut River.
Stark, the Revolutionary War hero from Londonderry, on July 31, 1809, penned the words, “Live Free Or Die,” which would eventually become the state’s motto. The famous words were included in a toast to war-time comrades, which concluded with “Death is not the worst of evils,” according to the state’s website.
Stark led troops to success in the Battle of Bennington, which marked a turning point in the war, Abbott said.
“I think it would be fitting to name this bridge in his honor,” Abbott said. “He played such an important role in the American Revolution.”
Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Another bill that touches on historical events is HB 180 to rename Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Rep. Timothy Horrigan, D-Durham, the prime sponsor, said modern scholars recognize that Christopher Columbus, once credited with “discovering America,” actually landed in the Bahamas. The Vikings came to North America hundreds of years earlier, and Indigenous people were there thousands of years before that.
“In many ways [Columbus] was a terrible person who did a lot of rotten things,” Horrigan said, referring to the slaughter and enslavement of Indigenous people.
Rep. Amanda Toll, D-Keene, a co-sponsor, said Columbus’ expeditions led to racist colonization.
“The continued celebration of Columbus Day is another way our nation upholds white supremacy, centering a Eurocentric perspective of history that overlooks the mass genocide and rape of Indigenous people in the Americas,” she said in an email.
“Instead of honoring the oppressor, let’s honor, celebrate, and learn about the history and culture of the people indigenous to North America.”
Columbus Day, established by Congress, is a federal holiday on the second Monday of October each year. In 2021, President Joe Biden issued a proclamation marking Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which is observed along with Columbus Day.
Many states and cities, including Keene, have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Leash law
Rep. Michael Harrington, R-Strafford, would like to be able to walk his dog without a leash on some state park trails, which is now not permitted.
His HB 141 would allow dogs to be off leash on hiking trails where motor vehicles are prohibited as long as the animal is “under verbal or physical control” of their owner or handler.
The person with the dog would still need to carry a leash, which would be required if the trail crosses into certain places, including picnic or camping areas, parking lots or areas near restrooms.
Harrington said that in many hiking areas outside of state parks, dogs that are under control don’t need to be leashed and this doesn’t present a problem.
He said there are safety reasons for a well-controlled dog to be off leash. Dogs and humans sometimes cover ground at different speeds and one or the other could be pulled off their feet in rugged terrain if the leash suddenly tightens, he said.
“In my case I have an 85-pound, very muscular Lab,” he said. “I have a hard enough time restraining him if I need to on flat land if I’m not moving, but to try to go down an icy slope and do that, it just isn’t going to work.”
