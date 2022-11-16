NASHUA — Hillsborough County Superior Court-South Judge Charles Temple recused himself Tuesday from considering whether an attorney for the state Republican Party can intervene in litigation over a new law creating a special “affidavit ballot” in New Hampshire.
In a civil rights lawsuit, the ACLU of New Hampshire says the law would interfere with ballot secrecy and create a roadblock to voting. Proponents of the GOP-backed law say it is necessary to safeguard election integrity.
The question of whether Concord attorney Bryan Gould, who is Temple's friend, can intervene, or participate, in the case will be considered by Judge Jacalyn Colburn.
“If she denies the motion to intervene, the case will go back to Judge Temple because Attorney Gould will not be on the case, and if she grants the motion to intervene, then [Colburn] will [preside over] the case,” Henry Klementowicz, senior staff attorney with the ACLU-NH, said outside the courtroom.
Two years ago, Temple recused himself from another case because Gould was acting as a defense attorney. At that time, Temple said he has a “close, personal relationship with Attorney Gould. We basically raised our families together. His daughter is like a daughter to me.”
Under Senate Bill 418, which Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law on June 17, election officials would give affidavit ballots to people who register to vote on election day without proper identification. The law is set to go into effect Jan. 1.
Poll workers would keep these ballots separate from others so that these votes could be subtracted from election totals if the voter doesn’t provide the required ID in seven days.
Currently, voters can sign an affidavit attesting to their eligibility to vote and then cast their ballot. A post-election verification investigation can take place regarding these voters, but in any case, their votes stand.
Secretary of State David Scanlan suggested before the Legislature approved SB 418 that lawmakers might want to ask the N.H. Supreme Court about its legality, but he has also said it would work.
The lawsuit states voter fraud in New Hampshire is exceedingly rare, saying there were "zero prosecutions brought from the September and November 2020 elections."
It contends the new requirements would place an additional burden on voters who register on election day without the proper identification.
It also says the bill would "infringe upon the constitutional right to privacy for certain voters who do not timely present proof of identity to their local election official or the Secretary of State.”
Privacy concerns arise from the fact that voter names would be associated with their affidavit ballots.
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit, represented by the ACLU-NH, are N.H. Rep. Manuel Espitia, D-Nashua, and Daniel Weeks of Nashua. Defendants are Scanlan and N.H. Attorney General John Formella.
The state’s request to dismiss the lawsuit argues that the plaintiffs lack standing because they have not been harmed by the new law. It also says the plaintiffs’ claims “are not ripe for adjudication” because the law doesn’t go into effect until next year.
